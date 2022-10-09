Arms smuggled into Adilabad; Zahed’s role being probed

The Hyderabad police, who are investigating the terror activities of Abdul Zahed and two associates, suspect that the accused might have received hand grenades and other weapons from Adilabad. (DC)

Earlier, the Haryana police had arrested three persons for smuggling weapons to Adilabad. The weapons were brought from Pakistan.

Hyderabad police nabbed Zahed, Samiuddin and Maaz for trying to create law and order disturbances by using hand grenades and other explosive material. It was learnt that Zahed received the hand grenades from his Pakistan-based handlers. The trio was intending to hurl the grenades at public gatherings or processions in order to create communal tension. Zahed received funds from terror outfits for recruiting youth in order to carry out terror acts.

Meanwhile, the investigation officers inquired about the whereabouts of the absconding Farhathullah Ghori, 52, resident of Saidabad, Siddiqui Bin Osman, 50, resident of Talabkatta, and Zahed’s brother Abdul Majeed, 34, from Moosarambagh, who all are presently residing in Rawalpindi.

Sources said that Zahed had links with the three who are absconding, who also sent money and weapons to him.

"Recently, the Haryana police nabbed three accused for smuggling weapons to Adilabad to deliver them to a suspect. Meantime, they were caught at a toll plaza with the weapons. The investigation team will probe deeper into the issue," sources said.

During interrogation, Samiuddin reportedly confessed that Zahed was in touch with Farhatullah Ghori, Majeed and Siddique, who are working for LeT-ISI.

"On September 27, Samiuddin went to meet Zahed where he took his phone and chatted through encrypted communications and showed photographs of the hand grenade consignment through Whatsapp and instructed Samiuddin to bring the consignment from Manoharabad. The next day, Samiuddin went to Manoharabad on his two-wheeler (TS11 EL 9785), brought the consignment and handed it over to Zahed at his residence. A day later, Samuiddin, Zahed and Maaz went to Al Marjaan hotel where Zahed gave grenades to them and asked them to hurl it at a public place," said a police official.