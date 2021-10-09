Nation Crime 09 Oct 2021 IT dept detects Rs 5 ...
Nation, Crime

IT dept detects Rs 550-cr hidden income after raids on Hetero pharma group

PTI
Published Oct 9, 2021, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Oct 9, 2021, 2:16 pm IST
The raids were carried out by the tax department on October 6 at about 50 locations in half-a-dozen states
It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)
 It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found. (Image credit: Hetero)

New Delhi: The Income Tax Department detected "unaccounted" income of Rs 550 crore and seized over Rs 142 crore cash after it recently raided Hyderabad-based Hetero pharmaceutical group, official sources claimed on Saturday.

Company officials were not immediately available for comments.

 

The raids were carried out by the tax department on October 6 at about 50 locations in half-a-dozen states.

"During the search, several bank lockers have been found, out of which 16 lockers have been operated. The searches have resulted in the seizure of unexplained cash amounting to Rs 142.87 crore, so far," the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.

"Unaccounted income unearthed is estimated to be in the range of about Rs 550 crore till now," it said.

Official sources identified it as the Hetero pharma group of Hyderabad.

 

Further investigations and quantification of undisclosed income detected is in progress, it added.

The CBDT frames policy for the Income Tax Department.

The CBDT said the group is engaged in the business of manufacturing of intermediates, active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) and formulations and majority of the products are exported to countries like the US and Dubai, and some African and European countries.

"Issues relating to discrepancies in purchases made from bogus and non-existent entities and artificial inflation of certain heads of expenditure were detected. Further, evidence of on-money payment for purchase of lands was also found," it claimed.

 

Various other legal issues were also identified such as personal expenses being booked in the company's books and land purchased by related parties "below government registration value."

It alleged that hideouts were identified during the raids where second set of books of accounts and cash were found.

"Incriminating evidence in the form of digital media, pen drives, documents, etc. have been found and seized and digital "evidences" were gathered from SAP and ERP software maintained by the assessee group," it said.

 

Hetero shot into limelight after the group signed several agreements and undertook development of various drugs such as Remdesivir and Favipiravir to treat COVID-19. It has over 25 manufacturing facilities located in India, China, Russia, Egypt, Mexico and Iran.

The company last month had said that it had received Emergency Use Authorisation from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) for its biosimilar version of Tocilizumab for treatment of COVID-19 in hospitalised adults. The Rs 7,500 crore pharma major is one of the firms that has tied up with Russian Direct Investment Fund to manufacture COVID-19 vaccine Sputnik V in India. 

 

...
Tags: hetero group, it raids, central board of direct taxes
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Congress leader Siddaramaiah. (PTI Photo)

Siddaramaiah questions JD(S)' intention behind fielding Muslim candidates for bypolls

Flooded street following heavy rains at Malakpet in Hyderabad, Friday evening. (PTI Photo)

Heavy rain lashes Hyderabad, flooding in several areas

Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Mukund Naravane (PTI/Kamal Singh)

China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen and her husband Bo Tengberg during a ceremonial reception at Rashtrapati Bhavan, in New Delhi. (PTI /Shahbaz Khan)

PM Modi holds talks with Danish counterpart



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

COVID through a gender lens: Study shows specific issues faced by women

The study talks about various problems that women coronavirus warriors faced during the pandemic and also gives suggestions to resolve some of these issues. (AP)
 

'Kanyadaan' an outdated ritual or important custom? Alia Bhatt's ad sparks debate

Alia Bhatt in Manyavar Mohey's new ad. (Photo: Screenshot from YouTube)
 

Flaunting the innerwear on red carpets

Kendall Jenner at 2021 Meta Gala
 

Nitin Gadkari earns Rs 4 lakh royalty per month from YouTube

Union Minister of Road Transport & Highways Nitin Gadkari during the inspection of a bridge built across the Narmada river near Bharuch, Friday, Sept. 17, 2021. (Twitter)
 

Ambedkar’s Buddha inspires me more than Gandhi’s: Jairam Ramesh

The poem, ‘Light of Asia’, by Edwn Arnold has a curious life and journey of its own.
 

Global Teacher Prize Award beckons city educationist

Meghana Musunuri, founder-chairperson of Fountainhead Global School and Junior College. (DC Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

No permission taken for cruise ship party: Mumbai Police

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan leaves for hospital from Narcotics Control Bureau's office, in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)

Lakhimpur violence: FIR against MoS Mishra's son, several other persons

Lakhimpur Kheri: Farmers protest after two of the agitators were allegedly run over by a vehicle in the convoy of a union minister, in Lakhimpur Kheri, Sunday, Oct. 3, 2021. (PTI)

Mysuru gang-rape case: Bus tickets, call records help police nab culprits

Police on Saturday announced the arrest of five people from neighboring Tamil Nadu, including a juvenile, while they are on the lookout for a sixth suspect. (Representational Image: PTI)

Definition of sexual assault in POCSO must be looked from victim's perspective: SC

Supreme Court of India (PTI)

Multi Agency Group to monitor investigations in Pandora Papers case

Names of more than 300 wealthy Indians, including business people, figure in the 'Pandora Papers' that have uncovered financial assets of rich individuals across the world. (Representational Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->