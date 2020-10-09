The Indian Premier League 2020

Nation Crime 09 Oct 2020 Mallya’s extra ...
Nation, Crime

Mallya’s extradition from Britain not possible, India told

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Oct 9, 2020, 11:32 am IST
Updated Oct 9, 2020, 11:32 am IST
India had in June asked Britain ‘not to consider’ any application from the embattled liquor baron for asylum
Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (PTI Photo)
 Beleaguered liquor baron Vijay Mallya. (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: The Indian Government has been informed that there is a “confidential legal matter” without whose resolution the extradition of embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya is not possible to India from Britain, the Ministry of External Affairs  (MEA) said on Thursday, adding that India is not a party to that matter. The MEA also said that Mallya’s avenues for appeal against extradition have already been exhausted and that India is in touch with Britain on the issue of his extradition to India.

India had in June this year said it had asked Britain “not to consider” any application from embattled liquor baron Vijay Mallya for asylum, with New Delhi saying there were “no grounds for his persecution in India”. The MEA had in June said, “After Vijay Mallya’s leave to appeal to the (British) Supreme Court, that application was rejected, we have been in touch with the UK side for his early extradition.”

 

The MEA statement was then made in response to queries on media reports that Mallya has sought asylum in the UK on humanitarian grounds under Article 3 of the European Convention of Human Rights (ECHR).

According to media reports then, Mallya was earlier this month denied permission to appeal to the UK’s Supreme Court against a British High Court order that upheld a 2018 ruling for his extradition to India to face fraud charges resulting from the collapse of his defunct company Kingfisher Airlines. In April this year, Mallya had lost his High Court appeal in London.

 

...
Tags: vijay mallya extradition, british supreme court
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


Related Stories

Supreme Court rejects Vijay Mallya's plea against 2017 contempt order
Supreme Court reserves its verdict on Vijay Mallya's review plea in contempt case
Do not consider Vijay Mallya's asylum application: India urges UK

Latest From Nation

Worker preparing ahead of the reopening of the Mysore Palace after the authorities eased restrictions, during unlock 4.0, in Mysore. PTI Photo

COVID technical committee inspects Mysuru Palace, Chamundi hills ahead of Dasara

Representational Image

Doctors call for an effective national suicide prevention plan

Piyush Goyal

Union railway minister Piyush Goyal gets Paswan's ministry

Lalu Yadav has been languishing in jail since December 2017. PTI File Photo

Lalu Yadav gets bail in Chaibasa treasury case, remains in jail for another scam



ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2020

 

Full Scorecard SUN vs KXI Match 22, Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 69 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

SRH VS KXIP Match 22, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Full Scorecard KKR vs CHE Match 21, Kolkata Knight Riders win by 10 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

KKR VS CSK Match 21, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Delhi Capitals best Royal Challengers Bangalore by 59 runs, climb back to top spot

Pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada led a fine bowling display to end with excellent figures of 4/24, including picking up the big wicket of Virat Kohli. (File Photo | PTI)
 

Full Scorecard RCB vs DEL Match 19, Delhi Capitals win by 59 runs DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match

RCB VS DC Match 19, DREAM11 IPL 2020, T-20 Match
 

Marcus Stoinis, Prithvi Shaw power Delhi to 196/4 against Bangalore

Marcus Stoinis (right) and Rishabh Pant (37) immediately stitched up an 89-run partnership. (Photo | iplt20.com)
 

Delhi Capitals’ leg spinner Amit Mishra out of IPL after finger injury

The 37-year-old, who last played for India in a Twenty20 match against England in February 2017, has been one of the top performers in league cricket. (Photo | PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

India recorded 79 murder cases daily in 2019 — a marginal decline from 2018

Representational image.

'Gangrape victim' kills self as cops refuse to file FIR in MP

Members of various organisations in Bhopal stage a protest against the alleged gang-rape of a 19-year-old Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras. — PTI photo

CBI books DK Shivakumar in Rs 75 crore DA case

DK Shivakumar

Sushant Singh Rajput died by suicide, was not murdered: AIIMS tells CBI

Sushant Singh Rajput (Pic courtesy: Instagram)

ABCD actor Kishore Aman Shetty arrested in Mangaluru for peddling drugs

Aman Shetty and Akeel Nousheel — DC Photo
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham