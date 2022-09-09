  
Nation Crime 09 Sep 2022 Two school girls kil ...
Nation, Crime

Two school girls killed after lorry rams into auto

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SYED OMAR FAROOQ
Published Sep 9, 2022, 9:44 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2022, 9:51 am IST
The badly damaged autorickshaw in which two children were killed in an accident in Cheriapally, Hyderabad (DC)
 The badly damaged autorickshaw in which two children were killed in an accident in Cheriapally, Hyderabad (DC)

Hyderabad: Two school-going girls succumbed to injuries while four other girls and the autorickshaw driver suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a lorry heading in the opposite direction on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on Chinna Cherlapally road, Kushiguda. The autorickshaw driver G. Vinod had picked up six girl students from Sri Chaitanya Narayana and Vidhya Bharati schools from Kushaiguda and was dropping them home when the accident occurred.

The auto (TS 34 T 4311) was proceeding towards Chinna Cherlapalli, when a lorry (AP 28 TD 0599) hit the three-wheeler head on. Two girls, Tanmai (13) and Komali Latha (11), died on the spot, while Harshika Priya, Rishi Vallabha and Vinod are undergoing treatment at Srikara Ragavendra hospital. Varshika, whose condition is critical, has been shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, said Kushaiguda inspector P. Venkateshwarlu.

Kushaiguda police have reportedly taken the lorry driver into custody and a case of death due to negligence and rash driving has been booked against him, police sources said.

The scene of the accident was gory. The autorickshaw was completely damaged, with school books and bags strewn all over the Cherlapally road. Locals and passersby immediately dialled 100 to inform the police. A nearby resident performed CPR on one of the victims before the police arrived.

“I was on patrol in the surrounding area. I rushed to the spot and carried five of the injured school girls. I put them in our patrol vehicle and took them to Srikara Ragavendra hospital in ECIL. One girl, who suffered head injuries, died on the way to hospital,” said Kushaiguda constable Bellampally Mattaiah.

...
Tags: two school-going girls die in auto-lorry collision kushaiguda
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 September 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Nation

The doctrine of basic structure was propounded by the top court in 1973 in the Keshavananda Bharati case, holding that Parliament can’t amend every bit of the Constitution and aspects such as rule of law, separation of powers and judicial independence which formed part of the “basic structure” of the Constitution. — PTI

SC’s CB to adjudicate three broad issues to decide challenge to 10% EWS reservation

Floodwater gushes out into the Prakasam barrage in Vijayawada (C. Narayana Rao/DC)

Rains batter Godavari districts, reservoirs near capacity

Jagan said all the implements must be distributed taking RBK as a unit adding that the state is spending Rs 910 crore for the programme. — DC Image

Farm machinery on CM Jagan agenda

Supreme Court (PTI)

SC to hear pleas challenging the controversial CAA



MOST POPULAR

 

Hyderabad's freelance biryani chefs in big demand

Not many may be aware of it, but the fact is that a new breed of biryani specialists has emerged in the twin cities. (File Image)
 

Monkeys that snatched inspector's cap and magistrate's eyeglasses

A monkey looks at a police cap with great amusement in Vrindavan. (Image: Twitter)
 

Men in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh have more sexual partners

DC graphic
 

Covid patients at increased risk of psychiatric conditions after two years: Lancet

The likelihood of most neurological and psychiatric diagnoses after COVID-19 was lower in children than in adults. (Twitter)
 

Do we need to worry about the new China virus?

A file photo (ANI)
 

Swag and the South

Bollywood actors Dhanush (C) poses with American movie directors and producers Joseph Russo and his brother Anthony Russo during the special screening of Netflix’s upcoming action thriller movie ‘The Gray Man’ in Mumbai on July 20, 2022. (AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

JH gangrape case: Cops unable to retrieve data from destroyed mobile phones

News

Maternal aunt beats 10-yr-old boy to death in Andhra Pradesh

The relatives from the adjacent house rushed to the spot and shifted the boy to a government hospital. Ayan died at the hospital. — Representational Image/By Arrangement

NSE co-location scam: CBI launches search operation in multiple cities

Former National Stock Exchange (NSE) CEO and MD Chitra Ramkrishna (PTI)

ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee over school jobs scam

West Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee (PTI file image)

Migrant worker from Bihar shot dead in Kashmir

A file photo of Srinagar. (AFP)
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->