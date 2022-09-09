Two school girls killed after lorry rams into auto

The badly damaged autorickshaw in which two children were killed in an accident in Cheriapally, Hyderabad (DC)

Hyderabad: Two school-going girls succumbed to injuries while four other girls and the autorickshaw driver suffered injuries when the vehicle in which they were travelling was hit by a lorry heading in the opposite direction on Thursday.

The accident occurred around 5.30 pm on Chinna Cherlapally road, Kushiguda. The autorickshaw driver G. Vinod had picked up six girl students from Sri Chaitanya Narayana and Vidhya Bharati schools from Kushaiguda and was dropping them home when the accident occurred.

The auto (TS 34 T 4311) was proceeding towards Chinna Cherlapalli, when a lorry (AP 28 TD 0599) hit the three-wheeler head on. Two girls, Tanmai (13) and Komali Latha (11), died on the spot, while Harshika Priya, Rishi Vallabha and Vinod are undergoing treatment at Srikara Ragavendra hospital. Varshika, whose condition is critical, has been shifted to Yashoda Hospital, Secunderabad, said Kushaiguda inspector P. Venkateshwarlu.

Kushaiguda police have reportedly taken the lorry driver into custody and a case of death due to negligence and rash driving has been booked against him, police sources said.

The scene of the accident was gory. The autorickshaw was completely damaged, with school books and bags strewn all over the Cherlapally road. Locals and passersby immediately dialled 100 to inform the police. A nearby resident performed CPR on one of the victims before the police arrived.

“I was on patrol in the surrounding area. I rushed to the spot and carried five of the injured school girls. I put them in our patrol vehicle and took them to Srikara Ragavendra hospital in ECIL. One girl, who suffered head injuries, died on the way to hospital,” said Kushaiguda constable Bellampally Mattaiah.