169th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,369,984

91,723

Recovered

3,398,512

69,624

Deaths

73,933

1,008

Maharashtra94377267255627407 Andhra Pradesh5170944157654560 Tamil Nadu4749404167158015 Karnataka4121903085736680 Uttar Pradesh2784732111704047 Delhi1971351701404618 West Bengal1869561600253667 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana147642115072916 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Crime 09 Sep 2020 Bengaluru drugs seiz ...
Nation, Crime

Bengaluru drugs seizure case: Bineesh Kodiyeri appears before ED officials in Kochi

PTI
Published Sep 9, 2020, 12:56 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2020, 1:05 pm IST
The Enforcement Directorate had issued a notice to Bineesh directing him to appear before it at 11 am on Wednesday.
Bineesh Kodiyeri
 Bineesh Kodiyeri

Kochi: Bineesh Kodiyeri, son of Kerala CPI-M secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate officials here on Wednesday after being summoned by the agency over allegations of his links with an accused in Bengaluru drug case, sources said here.

The Enforcement Directorate had issued a notice to Bineesh directing him to appear before it at 11 am on Wednesday. The central agency's move came following charges of links between a key accused in the Kerala gold smuggling case and a prime accused in the Bengaluru drug seizure case.

 

Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday told a special court here that the accused in the Bengaluru drug case were suspected to have assisted those allegedly involved in the sensational gold smuggling case in Kerala.

The ED made the submission in the Special Court for PMLA cases here while seeking extension of judicial remand of three accused in gold smuggling case including Sarith PS and Swapna Suresh.

Earlier, the youth wing of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) had alleged that Bineesh Kodiyeri has close links with some members of a drug racket busted by the Narcotics Control Bureau in Bengaluru recently. Youth League General Secretary PK Firos had alleged that Bineesh had invested money in a hotel business launched by the drug case accused Mohammed Anoop in Kammanahalli in 2015 and demanded a comprehensive investigation into it.

 

Bineesh has said he knew Anoop and his family and the latter had borrowed money from him and some others for starting the restaurant business in Bengaluru some years ago. Bineesh had also said he was shocked after hearing the news about Anoop's alleged involvement in drug trafficking.

...
Tags: bineesh kodiyeri, bengaluru drug seizures
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Edapaddi Palaniswami

Reverse RBI policy, don’t penalise good borrowers: Palaniswami to PM Modi

Implementation of NEP 2020 would usurp the constitutional right and duty of the State and Union Territory governments to frame their own policies, stated experts. (Representational image PTI)

Call to bring education under state list in Tamil Nadu

Former Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah.

Omar Abdullah to voluntarily vacate his government residence in Srinagar

ccording to them, homoeo drugs are better preventives against COVDI-19 as they will boost immunity (Representational image)

IMA slams Kerala health minister for endorsing homoeo medicines to treat COVID19



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA raids goldsmith's house in Tamil Nadu

Representational image

Arrested Chinese national says he's only a translator but resume says CEO

Indian investigators are probing the dealings of a Chinese nationals with links to the gaming industry.

Man murders former roomie in fit of rage after sharing drinks

The Banjara Hills police are investigating the crime.

Mahesh Manjrekar dials Mumbai Police after extortion messages from the underworld

Actor-director Mahesh Manjrekar.

China keeping a close eye on multi-agency probe against 2 Chinese nationals

There is nothing to indicate that the arrests may have figured during the back channel talks between India and China
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham