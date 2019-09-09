Nation Crime 09 Sep 2019 Karnataka: Son kills ...
Nation, Crime

Karnataka: Son kills father, chops him into pieces for not allowing him to play PUBG

ANI
Published Sep 9, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2019, 3:45 pm IST
The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar under Kakati police station at 5 am on Monday morning.
The deceased has been identified as Shankar, while the accused as Raghuveer Kumbar. Police said Kumbar killed Shankar by cutting him in pieces. (Representational Image)
 The deceased has been identified as Shankar, while the accused as Raghuveer Kumbar. Police said Kumbar killed Shankar by cutting him in pieces. (Representational Image)

Belgaum: In a shocking incident, a son killed his father for disallowing him to play PUBG game. The incident took place at Siddheshwar Nagar under Kakati police station at 5 am on Monday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Shankar, while the accused as Raghuveer Kumbar. Police said Kumbar killed Shankar by cutting him in pieces.

 

"Raghuveer Kumbar killed his father Shankar for cutting internet connection. He was beaten badly before death for taking his phone and not allowing him to play PUBG game," police said.

"Shankar was sitting in the house at the time when his son attacked him. He locked up other family members in a room and killed his father by cutting him in pieces. The son has been taken into custody" said the Belgaum police.

The deceased Shankar had retired from police service just three months ago. Further investigation is on.

...
Tags: karnataka, murder, pubg, pubg game
Location: India, Karnataka


Latest From Nation

A forest official saw the baby crawling near the check post. She had sustained injuries on her head. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Watch: Baby falls off speeding SUV in Kerala; crawls away while parents doze off

A case was registered against the suspect under section 509 of the Indian Penal Code. (Photo: Representational image)

Gurgaon: Man uploads wife’s pictures online; booked by police

The FIR was lodged against the two teachers, including the vice-principal, and school's sickroom nurse, under different sections of the IPC. (Photo: Representational)

'Matter is serious', says police as minor girl raped by vice-principal, teacher

This is the first time since the Balakot anti-terror airstrikes in February that armed forces nuclear-powered neighbours India and Pakistan will participate on a common platform. (Photo: File | Representational)

India, Pakistan at 15-day anti-terror drill in Russia amid tension



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Top-spec Kia Seltos GTX+ diesel-AT, petrol-DCT to be introduced at Rs 16.99 lakh

Buyers eyeing a diesel-powered Seltos in GT Line trim can only pick the GTX+ Diesel-AT.
 

Jeep captured from Pak in 1971 stands as 'war trophy' in Army camp near Leh

The ''Queen'', named after Jarpal in Pakistan, is actually royalty on four wheels, a Willy’s jeep, sleek, shiny and in shipshape condition, the object of lavish attention at the 3 Grenadier Regiment's camp, about 40 km from Leh. (Photo: PTI)
 

‘Giant leap’: Pak's first woman astronaut lauds ISRO’s Chandrayaan-2 mission

Her comments came after ISRO lost contact with Vikram lander in a last-minute snag barely 2.1 km away from its designated landing spot on the Moon's South Pole early on Saturday. (Photo: Twitter | @namirasalim)
 

Here's what happened when Vivek and Abhishek faced each other at PV Sindhu's event

Vivek Oberoi and Abhishek Bachchan. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Bengaluru: Children made Police Commissioners for one day, see pictures

Five children in the age group of 5-11 years who are suffering from life threatening diseases were made Commissioner of Police for one day. (Photo: ANI)
 

Manipur: 'No schoolbag day' appreciated by teachers and students

The government has also directed the schools to ensure that students take part in extra co-curricular activities, games and sports and recreation.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Mumbai girl steals Rs 10 lakh from home to help boyfriend, held

She has told police that she wanted to help Khan start a business. (Photo: Representational)

Surging Cauvery doesn’t deter tourists

After a long time water is seen running full on either side of the Cauvery river after discharge was stepped up at Mukkombu near Tiruchy on Sunday.(Photo: DC)

Bihar police thrashed by mob after bodies of 2 missing boys found in ditch

The mob gathered on the street outside Muzaffarpur district's Aurai police station, after the bodies were found on Saturday. (Photo: Representative)

DCW busts sex racket at spa centre in Delhi, case registered

The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). (Representational Image)

3-year-old thrown from 7th floor by father's friend in Mumbai

A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham