search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

55-year-old nun found dead in a well in Kerala, probe initiated

DECCAN CHRONICLE | Edited by : GARGI CHAUDHRY
Published Sep 9, 2018, 12:26 pm IST
Updated Sep 9, 2018, 12:37 pm IST
Mathew was a teacher at St Stephens School in Kollam's Pathanapuram, about 80 km from Thiruvananthapuram.
An investigation had been initiated to find out how the nun died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)
 An investigation had been initiated to find out how the nun died. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Thiruvananthapuram: A body of a 55-year-old nun has been found in a well, inside a convent in Kerala on Sunday. According to police, the nun has been identified as Susan Mathew. An investigation had been initiated to find out how the nun died.

Mathew was a teacher at St Stephens School in Kollam's Pathanapuram, about 80 km from the state capital Thiruvananthapuram. She has been teaching at the school for past 12 years.

 

According to reports, around 9 am workers at the Mount Tabor Convent saw blood stains and found the body floating in the well.

Tags: nun found dead, st stephens school, nun found dead in kerala, mount tabor convent
Location: India, Kerala, Thiruvananthapuram (Trivandrum




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

People are claiming to have lost weight and cured acne by drinking urine

Meanwhile scientists say there is no evidence that such a trend is beneficial (Photo: AFP)
 

Fake mobile chargers can be deadly, here’s how to identify them

Reports have been emerging about smartphones getting blasted during charging, killing their owners. (Photo:Pixabay)
 

Dracula was right: Transfusions of young blood will put end to sickness in old age

Professor Partridge's study found that when older mice were given young blood they did not develop age-related diseases and maintained sharp cognitive function, while younger ones given older blood saw the opposite effect. (Photo: Youtube Screengrab)
 

Drunk man gets beaten up by tiny squirrel monkeys when he tries stealing one from zoo

The 23-year-old was ordered to attend a Restorative Justice hearing, during which zookeepers told him that he had traumatised the simians. (Photo: AP)
 

This is what the budget iPhone XS protection will look like

Popular case maker Speck, has already started selling their products at Walmart.
 

Supreme Court scraps 377, sets up cultural battle in conservative India

Several companies including Hindustan Unilever, Infosys and Godrej said they welcomed the lifting of Section 377 that criminalised gay sex.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Body found tied to express train in Andhra Pradesh

A vigilant railway official found the body and immediately informed the Yerraguntla railway police. (Representional Image)

Bengaluru: Peddler held, ganja worth Rs 80,000 seized

The police said that they received credible information that a man was selling ganja near the Vijayapura Circle bus stand in front of Jain temple on Thursday. (Representional Image)

Khamman is a drug spot

Smugglers change their techniques, packing the narcotic into bags of different sizes ranging from 25 kg to 5 kg. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Cop commits suicide over Rs 3 lakh loan

The note reportedly was written by him mentioning that two persons had taken Rs 3 lakh from him but they were not giving the money back and harassing him by postponing the payments. (Representional Image)

Hyderabad: Railway official caught taking bribe by CBI

According to the officials, Mr N. Murali was caught red handed while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a contractor. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham