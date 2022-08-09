Gansters stab constable to death in Nandyal

A constable at the DSP office in Nandyal sub-division was killed by a six-member gang after he was abducted in an autorickshaw, at tank bund in Nandyal district on Sunday night. (Representational Photo: PTI)

ANANTAPUR: A constable at the DSP office in Nandyal sub-division was killed by a six-member gang after he was abducted in an autorickshaw, at tank bund in Nandyal district on Sunday night.

Constable Guduru Surendra, 38, was working in the clerical section at the DSP office. After the day’s work, he was returning home on his motorcycle. On the way, he went to a tailor’s shop on the main road. There, he had a quarrel with a rowdy-sheeter and his gang.

“The gang attacked the constable with a beer bottle. He tried to escape from the gang but they chased him on the main road. The gang forcibly took him in an auto rickshaw towards the tank bund on the outskirts of Nandyal town. He was stabbed with knives, left there, and the returned in the same auto rickshaw. After getting down on the main road, the gang directed the auto driver to go and shift the constable to the government hospital,” police said.

The doctors declared him ‘brought dead’.

CCTV camera footage showed the gang chasing the constable on the main road. SP Raghuveera Reddy consoled the family members of the deceased.

“His son's birthday was celebrated three days ago but he had not taken part as he was busy with his work,” a family member said about the constable.

The police reportedly identified Sai, a rowdy sheeter and his close aides as the assailants. They were involved in several criminal cases in Nandyal town.