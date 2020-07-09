106th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

760,761

17,268

Recovered

469,375

12,315

Deaths

21,018

365

Maharashtra2237241231929448 Tamil Nadu118594711161636 Delhi102831742173165 Gujarat37636267441978 Uttar Pradesh2996819627313 Telangana2761216287313 Karnataka2681511100417 West Bengal2383715790804 Rajasthan2140416575472 Andhra Pradesh211979745252 Haryana1799913645279 Madhya Pradesh1562711768622 Bihar12525933898 Assam12523833016 Odisha10097670354 Jammu and Kashmir89315399143 Punjab67494554175 Kerala5895345228 Chhatisgarh3415272814 Uttarakhand3230262143 Jharkhand3018210422 Goa190311568 Tripura171612481 Manipur14307710 Himachal Pradesh107876410 Puducherry104351714 Nagaland6443030 Chandigarh4924017 Arunachal Pradesh270922 Mizoram1971390 Sikkim125650 Meghalaya94432
Nation Crime 09 Jul 2020 Vikas Dubey arrested ...
Nation, Crime

Vikas Dubey arrested in Ujjain

PTI
Published Jul 9, 2020, 10:42 am IST
Updated Jul 9, 2020, 11:01 am IST
There was a huge bounty on Vikas Dubey's head
Undated photo shows Vikas Dubey with his aide Amar Dubey (L) who was killed in an encounter recently. PTI photo
 Undated photo shows Vikas Dubey with his aide Amar Dubey (L) who was killed in an encounter recently. PTI photo

Bhopal: Gangster Vikas Dubey, wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush in which eight policemen were killed, was arrested from Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, an official said.

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra confirmed the development. He told reporters that Dubey is in the state police's custody in Ujjain.

 

The minister, however, did not confirm if the dreaded gangster, who was carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh on information leading to his arrest, was nabbed from within or outside the Mahakal temple premises.

Meanwhile, two more aides of Dubey were gunned down in separate encounters in Uttar Pradesh, police said.

While Kartikeya alias Prabhat was killed in Kanpur when he tried to flee from police custody, Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey was shot dead in an encounter in Etawah, they added.

Kartikeya, who was arrested from Faridabad on Wednesday, was being brought to Kanpur on transit remand when he snatched the pistol of a policeman and tried to flee, ADG, Law and Order Prashant Kumar said.

"The encounter took place in the Panki area of Kanpur when a police team was bringing Kartikeya alias Prabhat from Faridabad to Kanpur on transit remand. The police vehicle had a flat tyre. Taking advantage of the situation, Kartikeya tried to flee after snatching the pistol of a policeman," he said.

Kartikeya opened fire at the policemen accompanying him, injuring two Special Task Force (STF) personnel, and was killed in the ensuing exchange of fire, the officer said.

Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, wanted in connection with last week's Kanpur ambush, was killed in an encounter in Etawah, the police said.

"The police team surrounded a person at about 4.30 am and he was killed in an exchange of fire. The deceased was identified as Praveen alias Bauwa Dubey, who was wanted in connection with the Kanpur ambush. He was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000 on information leading to his arrest," Etawah Superintendent of Police (SP) Akash Tomar said.

Eight policemen, including a deputy superintendent of police, were ambushed in Bikru village in the Chaubeypur area of Kanpur, where they had gone to arrest Vikas Dubey and fell to bullets fired from rooftops last Friday.

Five persons have so far been killed in separate police encounters since the Kanpur ambush.

Earlier, Amar Dubey was killed in Uttar Pradesh's Hamirpur on Wednesday, while Prem Prakash Pandey and Atul Dubey were gunned down in an encounter in Kanpur on July 3.

...
Tags: kanpur encounter, vikas dubey
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Ujjain


Related Stories

Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey killed in separate encounters in UP: Police

Latest From Nation

Union minister Prakash Javadekar at the press briefing. (PTI)

Union Cabinet formally extends free ration under PMGKAY till November 2020

File image of Sonia Gandhi, who heads the RGF.

Probe into Gandhi family-linked trusts ordered; Vendetta, says Congress

Karnataka chief minister BS Yediyurappa holds a review meeting in Bengaluru. (PTI photo)

Pressure builds on BSY to impose lockdown as Karnataka registers 2K new virus cases

Nirav Modi (file)

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | New ASG in town may spell trouble for Congressmen

More drama and trouble for the Congress is expected in the coming months
 

With the pandemic in full-flow, it's no time to party

It’s been difficult to curb the jet-setting crowd from organising parties and society events. Photo source: Twitter
 

Here are Indian alternatives to the 59 banned Chinese apps

The ban on Chinese applications offers an opportunity for India’s tech ecosystem. (Photo | Flickr - Limelight Leads)
 

They could beat private eyes tailing cheating spouses! We’re talking about COVID apps

The COVID-19 apps also continuously collect and process highly sensitive and personally identifiable information, about health, location and direct identifiers like name, age, email address and voter or national identification of a user.
 

Won’t support evildoers: Snapchat won’t recommend Trump anymore to users

Trump's campaign denounced the move, claiming that “Snapchat is trying to rig the 2020 election, illegally using their corporate funding to promote Joe Biden and suppress President Trump.” (Photo | AFP)
 

But where are the kirana stores? JioMart launches in 200 cities without them

JioMart, which declared itself an aggregator of neighbourhood grocery stores, is currently looking similar to the BigBasket model of ecommerce. (Representative Image | Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Two aides of gangster Vikas Dubey killed in separate encounters in UP: Police

Debris lie on the ground following the demolition of the residence of Vikas Dubey, after an encunter in Bikaru village in Kanpur. PTI photo

ED confiscates over Rs 329 cr assets of Nirav Modi under fugitive law

Nirav Modi (file)

Vikas Dubey kin held in connection with Kanpur encounter

Police conduct checking near Bikhru village after an encounter with the criminals in Kanpur. PTI photo

3 cops in connection with Kanpur attack suspended, bounty on Vikas Dubey increased

Police personnel rest during a search operation near the residence of main accused in the Kanpur encounter case, Vikas Dubey, in Kanpur. PTI photo

BSF jawans hurt, spurt in trafficking on Bangla border

Representational image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham