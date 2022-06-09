Nation Crime 09 Jun 2022 Prime accused to be ...
Prime accused to be in 3-day police custody

Meanwhile, the other accused on Wednesday filed a bail petition, but the petition was rejected, the police sources said
Hyderabad: The prime accused in the Jubilee Hills gang rape case Saduddin Malik will be taken into three-day police custody from Thursday till June 11 for further questioning. Meanwhile, the other accused on Wednesday filed a bail petition, but the petition was rejected, the police sources said.

Hyderabad city police commissioner C.V. Anand announced the arrest of Sadudin Malik, along with five minors, including the son of an MLA, who was added as accused number 6 on Tuesday.

 

Officials said Sadudin Malik, along with four minor boys, were booked under Sections 376-D, 323, 366, 366-A of the IPC, Section 67 of the IT Act for circulating the video of the victim and other sections of the POCSO Act.

Meanwhile, the accused 6 was booked under Sections 354 and 323 of the IPC and Section 9(g) r/w 10 of POCSO Act.

