76th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

257,542

10,770

Recovered

124,232

5,191

Deaths

7,208

261

Maharashtra85975393143060 Tamil Nadu3166716999272 Delhi2893610999812 Gujarat20097136431249 Rajasthan106967754240 Uttar Pradesh105366185275 Madhya Pradesh94016331412 West Bengal81873303396 Karnataka5452213261 Bihar5070240529 Andhra Pradesh4659266973 Haryana4448147428 Jammu and Kashmir4087104835 Telangana36501742137 Odisha2856189411 Punjab2608210651 Assam25666374 Kerala191580316 Uttarakhand135552813 Jharkhand11034907 Chhatisgarh10732664 Tripura8021730 Himachal Pradesh3691636 Chandigarh3022225 Goa126570 Manipur124110 Puducherry90330 Nagaland8000 Arunachal Pradesh3710 Meghalaya33131 Mizoram1710 Sikkim200
Nation Crime 09 Jun 2020 Covid-infected scrib ...
Nation, Crime

Covid-infected scribe's desperate last message: Evaru pattinchukuntaleru ikkada

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | MADDY DEEKHSITH
Published Jun 9, 2020, 10:44 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2020, 10:44 am IST
ICU is not good. Please, we will go to a private hospital, read Telangana journalist's last message to his friend
An ambulance pulls into Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, the designated facility for Covid-19 cases in Telangana. DC photo: SSR
 An ambulance pulls into Hyderabad's Gandhi Hospital, the designated facility for Covid-19 cases in Telangana. DC photo: SSR

Hyderabad: “Please shift me to a private hospital. In spite of several requests and reminders, nobody is taking care of me in the ICU.” These are the last words of Manoj, the 32-year-old journalist who lost his life fighting Covid-19 in Gandhi Hospital on Sunday.

“ICU is not good. Please, we will go to a private hospital. Evaru pattinchukuntaleru ikkada (nobody is taking care here). Please vellipodham ikkada nundi (Please let me leave this place)”, Manoj went on to say in the last message to his friend from Gandhi Hospital.

 

A resident of Madannapet, the journalist tested positive for coronavirus on June 4 while his brother was already undergoing treatment in Gandhi Hospital. The two days of conversations he had with his friends through his mobile have exposed the lacunae in Gandhi Hospital.

According to Manoj’s friend, the 33-year-old rushed immediately to Gandhi Hospital for admission on June 4 on knowing that he had got coronavirus. To his surprise, the staff said they cannot admit him due to unavailability of beds. They asked him to wait for half an hour. “Petrified by the reaction of hospital staff, Manoj immediately called me and asked me to speak to higher authorities, so that his admission process would be expedited,” Manoj’s friend recounted.

During the entire conversation, Manoj’s voice was shivering over phone due to panic. After two hours of heated conversations with the hospital staff, they finally allotted him a bed. Staff nurses in the hospital then dropped him near a bed. None of the doctors attended on him for more than half an hour. This approach further terrified him.

During his fatal four-day stay in the hospital, the journalist kept messaging to his friends, explaining about the poor treatment. He even got in touch with his media friends on the health beat, asking them to get in touch with health minister Etela Rajender for better treatment. Responding to requests by his media friends, the health minister telephoned Dr. M. Raja Rao, superintendent of Gandhi Hospital, asking him to provide better treatment for Manoj.

Even the minister’s instructions fell on deaf ears. The staff neither provided him immunity boosting food nor enhanced treatment, despite keeping him in the ICU. After fighting for four days, the young journalist finally succumbed to coronavirus.

...
Tags: coronavirus in telangana, covid19 in telangana, gandhi hospital in hyderabad
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


