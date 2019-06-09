Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

Woman's headless body, wrapped in blanket found near Delhi metro station

PTI
Published Jun 9, 2019, 9:22 am IST
Updated Jun 9, 2019, 9:22 am IST
The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal trunk, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said. (Representational Image)
New Delhi: An unidentified woman's headless body was found near Jahangirpuri Metro Station in Delhi on Saturday evening, police said.

The body was found wrapped in a blanket, kept inside a metal trunk, which was affixed atop a cycle, a senior police officer said.

 

"It seems the woman had been killed two to three days ago. The body had started to decompose and the skin had turned black," he said.

The body has been sent to Babu Jagjivan Ram Memorial Hospital and the post-mortem will be conducted on Sunday, they said.

A case was registered and investigation is on, officials said.

Tags: delhi, metro, body, woman, murder
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


