Jobs & Education 09 May 2022 Sanskrit student ans ...
Jobs & Education

Sanskrit student answers Hindi paper, to lose marks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | BANSARI TRIVEDI J
Published May 9, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 7:37 am IST
Without pointing out the error to the invigilators, the student completed the Hindi exam
After the exam, on learning of the goof-up, the student’s father rushed to the exam centre located at Ghanpur and questioned the invigilators for giving her the wrong question paper. (Representational image: PTI)
 After the exam, on learning of the goof-up, the student’s father rushed to the exam centre located at Ghanpur and questioned the invigilators for giving her the wrong question paper. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate second year Sanskrit student was made to write the Hindi paper during the second language final exam on Saturday.

Without pointing out the error to the invigilators, the student completed the Hindi exam. After the exam, on learning of the goof-up, the student’s father rushed to the exam centre located at Ghanpur and questioned the invigilators for giving her the wrong question paper.

 

District education officer Srinivas rushed from Jangaon to Ghanpur to handle the situation. “When I reached the centre, I got to know that a student who had chosen Sanskrit as her second language was given the Hindi question paper. Without even uttering a word to the invigilators, she continued writing the exam. How, we do not know,” Srinivas said.

“If the student had pointed it out to the invigilators, they would have given her the Sanskrit question paper. The father kept asking how his daughter was given the wrong question paper, but the invigilators asked why the girl did not question it when she got the wrong question paper,” Srinivas said.

 

“The father and the daughter must accept their mistake of not questioning when the wrong question paper was given,” the DEO said.

He added that the girl had chosen Sanskrit as her second language even though there were no Sanskrit lecturers in the college at Ghanpur where she studied.

“She belongs to a government junior college. She had studied in a different college in her first year student,” Srinivas said.

“It is surprising to see a student write a different paper than her subject. Nothing can be done, the student will not be marked for the second language paper. She will have to write the Sanskrit paper when supplementary exams are conducted,” Srinivas said.

 

...
Tags: inter second year student, second year sanskrit student, hindi question paper, sanskrit student inter second year
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Horoscope 09 May 2022, Your Daily Astroguide

Latest From Jobs & Education

In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said,

NEET PG exam not postponed, will happen on May 21, PIB says after 'fake' NBEMS notice

Vijayasai Reddy (in picture) clarified that those who do not get appointments at the job fair should not be disappointed. Training in skill development will be offered to them, so that they can compete better in future job fairs. — Twitter

YSRC’s mega job mela starts today

Adequate security had been ensured at the 736 police stations identified as the storage points to secure the question papers. A special officer had been appointed for every district, besides flying and sitting squads. — DC Image

IPE exams start in AP; vice principal suspended for using phone

An invigilator checks intermediate students coming to write the exam at Sri Rama College at Kothapet in Hyderabad (P. Surendra/DC)

4.7 per cent absent on first day of Inter exams



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Jobs & Education

NEET PG exam not postponed, will happen on May 21, PIB says after 'fake' NBEMS notice

In a tweet, the Press Information Bureau Fact Check handle said,

4.7 per cent absent on first day of Inter exams

An invigilator checks intermediate students coming to write the exam at Sri Rama College at Kothapet in Hyderabad (P. Surendra/DC)

YSRC’s mega job mela starts today

Vijayasai Reddy (in picture) clarified that those who do not get appointments at the job fair should not be disappointed. Training in skill development will be offered to them, so that they can compete better in future job fairs. — Twitter

KTR mulls training centre for local workforce

minister K.T. Rama Rao said a training institute must be opened in the city to train and employ locals to work closer to their families. (DC)

Goof up in hall ticket costs 10th grader dear

His mistake was he did not check his hall ticket thoroughly before taking the examination. — Representational image/DC
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->