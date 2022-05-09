Sanskrit student answers Hindi paper, to lose marks

After the exam, on learning of the goof-up, the student’s father rushed to the exam centre located at Ghanpur and questioned the invigilators for giving her the wrong question paper. (Representational image: PTI)

HYDERABAD: An Intermediate second year Sanskrit student was made to write the Hindi paper during the second language final exam on Saturday.

Without pointing out the error to the invigilators, the student completed the Hindi exam. After the exam, on learning of the goof-up, the student’s father rushed to the exam centre located at Ghanpur and questioned the invigilators for giving her the wrong question paper.

District education officer Srinivas rushed from Jangaon to Ghanpur to handle the situation. “When I reached the centre, I got to know that a student who had chosen Sanskrit as her second language was given the Hindi question paper. Without even uttering a word to the invigilators, she continued writing the exam. How, we do not know,” Srinivas said.

“If the student had pointed it out to the invigilators, they would have given her the Sanskrit question paper. The father kept asking how his daughter was given the wrong question paper, but the invigilators asked why the girl did not question it when she got the wrong question paper,” Srinivas said.

“The father and the daughter must accept their mistake of not questioning when the wrong question paper was given,” the DEO said.

He added that the girl had chosen Sanskrit as her second language even though there were no Sanskrit lecturers in the college at Ghanpur where she studied.

“She belongs to a government junior college. She had studied in a different college in her first year student,” Srinivas said.

“It is surprising to see a student write a different paper than her subject. Nothing can be done, the student will not be marked for the second language paper. She will have to write the Sanskrit paper when supplementary exams are conducted,” Srinivas said.