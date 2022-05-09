Nation Crime 09 May 2022 Hanuman Chalisa row: ...
Nation, Crime

Hanuman Chalisa row: Mumbai police seek cancellation of Rana couple's bail

PTI
Published May 9, 2022, 1:57 pm IST
Updated May 9, 2022, 1:57 pm IST
The police sought cancellation of the bail on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the court
Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 (ANI)
 Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 (ANI)

Mumbai: The Mumbai police on Monday filed an application in a special court here seeking cancellation of the bail granted to independent MP Navneet Rana and her MLA-husband Ravi Rana, accused in a sedition case following a row over the recitation of Hanuman Chalisa.

The police sought that the couple's bail be cancelled on the ground that they had allegedly violated one of the conditions imposed by the special court while granting them bail last week.

 

Navneet Rana, the Lok Sabha member from Amravati in Maharashtra, and her husband Ravi Rana, the legislator from Badnera in Amravati, were arrested by the Mumbai police on April 23 after they announced that they would recite the Hanuman Chalisa outside Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's private residence 'Matoshree' in Bandra area here.

They were booked on charges of sedition and prompting enmity between different groups.

The special court had on May 4 granted bail to the couple and imposed some conditions on them, including not to indulge in a similar offence and not to speak to the media.

 

On Monday, the suburban Khar police filed an application through special public prosecutor Pradip Gharat, seeking that the court cancel the couple's bail as they had allegedly violated the condition of not speaking to the media.

The accused persons (Navneet Rana and Ravi Rana) have given interviews to media since their release and hence, flouted the condition imposed by the special court while granting them bail. We are seeking for the bail to be cancelled and a warrant to be issued to the accused and they be taken in custody forthwith, Gharat said.

 

...
Tags: hanuman chalisa row, arrest of navneet rana, mp navneet rana
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A security persoonel during an anti-encroachment drive by Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD), at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI)

SC refuses to entertain CPI(M)'s plea against demolition drive in Shaheen Bagh

Slogans 'condemning' the circular issued by JIPMER on the use of Hindi in all circulars and records and communications were raised by the protestors including some local youth. (Image: https://jipmer.edu.in/)

Puducherry: DMK stages protest against JIPMER circular on use of Hindi

Sri Rama Sene chief Pramod Muthalik, who participated in early morning prayers at Anjaneya temple in Mysuru, said their campaign is against the government (Image credit: Youtube)

Hanuman Chalisa played at temples in K'taka against use of loudspeakers at mosques

unicipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers in presence of Delhi Police during an anti-encroachment drive, at Shaheen Bagh area in New Delhi, Monday, May 9, 2022. (PTI)

Anti-encroachment drive: Bulldozers leave Shaheen Bagh, locals stage protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Khalistan flags incident: Himachal seals borders, police on high alert

ADGP-CID, IG/DIG Ranges and District SPs have been directed to seal all interstate borders/barriers and keep strict vigil at the places of probable hideouts i.e. hotels and sarais etc. (ANI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)

Jahangirpuri violence: ED registers money laundering case against accused

Security forces personnel stand guard as girls walk to school in the violence-hit Jahangirpuri area, in New Delhi, Thursday, April 22, 2022. (PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->