Nation, Crime

Mob tie, stone 54-yr-old Telangana man to death for raping Class 2 girl

ANI
Published Apr 9, 2018, 5:40 pm IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 6:01 pm IST
The accused was bashed, tied to a tree where stones and sticks were hurled at him till he collapsed in a pool of blood, reports said.
The 54-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by villagers in Donkeshwar, for allegedly raping the girl. (Photo: File | Representational)
 The 54-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by villagers in Donkeshwar, for allegedly raping the girl. (Photo: File | Representational)

Nizamabad: A case was registered against people, who had beaten an old man, accused of raping a class 2 girl.

The 54-year-old man was reportedly beaten to death by villagers in Donkeshwar, for allegedly raping the girl.

 

According to reports, the accused was thrashed and tied to a tree where stones and sticks were hurled at him, till he collapsed in a pool of blood.

A case has been registered on Sunday, under section 302 IPC against persons, who beat the man to death.

Another case is registered under section 376 IPC on the deceased.

Further investigation is underway.

Tags: rape, minor rape, crimes against women
Location: India, Telangana




