Nation, Crime

Rapist beaten to death for allegedly raping minor girl in Nizamabad

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NARENDER PULLOOR
Published Apr 9, 2018, 1:53 am IST
Updated Apr 9, 2018, 1:53 am IST


 

Nizamabad: Taking the law into their own hands, villagers at Donkeshwer village in Nandipet mandal beat an alleged rapist to death late on Saturday night.

According to sources, Medari Sayanna, 50, of Donkeshwar allegedly raped a seven-year old girl on Saturday. Parents of the girl found out what had happened in the evening and informed the villagers. 

 

The angry villagers tied Sayanna to a tree and beat severely. Sayanna lived alone in the village as he was divorced thrice because of his bad behaviour with his wives. 

Nandipet police shifted him to the government general hospital in Nizamabad, but he died while undergoing treatment. 

There was a large police presence in Donkeshwar village to avert any law and order problems. Nandipet police started inquiries on Sunday.

Tags: child rapist, donkeshwer village, nandipet mandal
Location: India, Telangana




