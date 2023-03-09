Naveen murder case: Cops searching for kin of accused

On the first day of Hari Hara Krishna’s police custody, the special team took him to his sister's apartment in SBI Colony, Moosarambagh. The Abdullapurmet police have been visiting their residence on the fourth floor for the past two days, but their door is reportedly locked. “We are looking for them and will come to a conclusion only after questioning the couple,” said a police officer. (Representational Image: DC)

Hyderabad: The prime accused in Nenawat Naveen’s murder case, P. Hari Hara Krishna, an engineering student, had met his elder sister and brother-in-law on February 17 evening before he murdered Naveen. There has been no sign of them since then. They have locked their apartment and have not been seen. A murder weapon Hari Hara Krishna purchased from a hypermarket five weeks ago was found in his bag, and he had allegedly discussed his intention to murder Naveen with his sister and brother-in-law, both of whom are physically challenged.

On the first day of Hari Hara Krishna’s police custody, the special team took him to his sister's apartment in SBI Colony, Moosarambagh. The Abdullapurmet police have been visiting their residence on the fourth floor for the past two days, but their door is reportedly locked. “We are looking for them and will come to a conclusion only after questioning the couple,” said a police officer. According to police sources, a special team is reviewing CCTV footage and a cyber cell is tracking them down using GPS.

On February 17, Hari Hara Krishna beheaded his friend and collegemate and dismembered the body following a dispute over a girl, and after cutting off each body part, he then sent images of the body parts to the girl. Krishna, the victim Naveen, and the girl were friends when they were in college in Dilsukhnagar studying Intermediate.