Customs arrests Air India cabin crew with 1.5 Kg gold in Kochi

Published Mar 9, 2023
Kochi: An Air India cabin crew has been arrested at the Kochi Airport on Wednesday for smuggling gold, the Customs Preventive Commissionerate said.

Shafi, a native of Wayanad, was arrested by Customs Preventive Commissionerate at Kochi with 1487 grams of gold.

The Customs Preventive Commissionerate had received confidential information that Shafi, a cabin crew member of the Bahrain-Kozhikode-Kochi service, was bringing gold.

The aim was to wrap the gold around the hands and cover the sleeve of the shirt and pass through the green channel. He is being interrogated further, the officials said.

Meanwhile, two passengers, who arrived from Singapore, were arrested at Chennai airport on Wednesday for carrying gold weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crores, Chennai customs said.

According to officials, the passengers arrived in Chennai from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52.

Chennai Customs in a tweet said, "Based on Intel, 2 pax who arrived from Singapore by AI-347 and 6E-52 were intercepted by Customs on 07.03.23. On search of their baggage, gold totally weighing 6.8 kg valued at Rs 3.32 crore was recovered/ seized under the CA,1962. Pax were arrested and further investigation is on."

Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


