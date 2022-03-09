Nellore: Two youth held for attempting to rape a woman from the Republic of Lithuania

The police teams caught hold of both the accused within hours after launching the operation (Representational Image/ DC)

Nellore: Even as Women’s Day is being celebrated across the world, two people belonging to Gudur region attempted to rape a foreign national in the forest area near Chaganam village in Saidapuram mandal of Nellore district on Tuesday.

The accused took to their heels when a cattle grazer rushed to the spot after the woman, raised an alarm for help.

The Saidapuram police registered a case based on the complaint of the woman from the Republic of Lithuania and launched a manhunt for the offenders.

The police teams caught hold of both the accused within hours after launching the operation. The accused have been identified as Ingilala Saikumar, 26, of Badvel Venkannapalem village and Sayyed Abid, 26, of Gudur.

According to Gudur rural CI P. Srinivasa Reddy, the woman identified as Vaipkevic Karolina, 23, came to India on a visitor Visa and landed in Chennai airport during the early hours of Monday after visiting Sri Lanka.

On the way to Goa, she boarded a bus to Bangalore from Chennai. One of the accused, Saikumar was also travelling in the same bus to Bangalore to buy some automobile parts.

He impressed her by volunteering to pay her ticket fare of Rs 720 when the conductor refused to take the dollars offered by her.

After alighting in Bangalore, the woman withdrew money from an ATM and returned the ticket amount to Saikumar. She also lent Rs 800 to Saikumar when he ran out of cash to buy the spare parts. She collected the Pan Card and Driving license of Sai as a kind of security for the money.

He told her that he will accompany her to Goa if she was willing to visit his hometown near Gudur. Hoping that he will be useful as a guide, she agreed and both of them arrived at Gudur on Tuesday morning by bus.

Saikumar took her to his village and contacted his friend Abid for cash to return the sum he took from Karolina. Abid set his eyes on the woman when he came to give the cash to Saikumar.

He suggested Saikumar that they can enjoy with the woman and the duo took her to the forest area near Chaganam village under the pretext of showing some interesting places.

However, they attempted to rape her but the woman resisted their moves and raised an alarm. Before fleeing, Saikumar took away his pan card and license but the woman managed to take photos of the cards before giving them back.

She suffered some bruises in the process. She reported the matter to the police and showed them photos of the license and pan card of Saikumar. Based on the information, police apprehended Saikumar and Abid.

Nellore SP Vijaya Rao praised Gudur CI Srinivasa Reddy and his team for nabbing the accused within hours after the incident.