Man murdered in day light in Visakhapatnam

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 9, 2022, 1:02 am IST
Updated Mar 9, 2022, 7:24 am IST
The deceased was identified as K. Prasad (30), a resident of Pithani Dibba area
The police have also found several broken liquor bottles at the scene of the offence. The police took two suspects into their custody for interrogation. — Representational image/DC
Visakhapatnam: In a drunken brawl, two people allegedly murdered their friend by smashing his head with a boulder killing him instantly in broad day light in Visakhapatnam on Tuesday morning. The incident took place close to Government Circuit House.

The deceased was identified as K. Prasad (30), a resident of Pithani Dibba area. The police visited the crime scene and collected some clues for further investigation into the case.

 

The police have also found several broken liquor bottles at the scene of the offence. The police took two suspects into their custody for interrogation. A case was registered and the body was sent for post mortem.

Tags: druken brawl man killed, govt circuit house vizag murder


