Illegal driving: 17-yr-old Delhi boy rams car into auto rickshaw, kills driver

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg. (Photo: ANI)

New Delhi: An auto-rickshaw driver was killed after a car, driven by a minor, crashed into his three-wheeler on Kasturba Gandhi Marg in New Delhi early on Thursday, the police said.

The car, a Maruti Ciaz, was being driven by a 17-year-old boy, who was accompanied by his friends, also minors. Police said the friends had come to Connaught Place for a drive.

The car belonged to the teenager's uncle, who is also likely to be booked for giving his car keys to a minor.

According to the police, the teenager jumped a traffic signal and rammed into the auto-rickshaw at a turn between KG Marg and Tolstoy Marg.

The driver, Shiv Shankar Mahato, 66, a resident of Mata Sundri Road, was thrown several metres in the air as a result of the collision and died on the spot.

A passerby informed the police about the accident around 6 am.

The teenagers were also injured. The minor driver sustained head injuries and was taken to a hospital.

Further investigations are underway.