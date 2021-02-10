Nation Crime 09 Feb 2021 Man given death pena ...
Nation, Crime

Man given death penalty for rape and murder of a minor in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Feb 10, 2021, 4:15 am IST
Updated Feb 10, 2021, 4:15 am IST
The victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Dinesh had taken her daughter on the pretext of giving her chocolate
A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits
 A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits

Hyderabad: In a landmark judgment, a court in Ranga Reddy has rewarded a man with death penalty on Tuesday for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old minor girl in the Narsingi police limits. A fine of Rs. 1,000 was also imposed against the accused.

According to the police, the accused, Dinesh Kumar Dharne, 23, is a native of Madhya Pradesh.

 

The victim's family was from Odisha and her parents worked as labourers in Narsingi. On 12 December 2017, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Dinesh had taken her daughter on the pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her before murdering, said the police commissioner of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar. 

“Meanwhile, Dinesh returned to the camp even as the girl's parents were searching for their daughter. When the girl's mother questioned him, the accused told her that he had dropped her at the labour camp some time ago and that she might be playing somewhere. After a detailed investigation, the police zeroed in on Dinesh. The police raided his room and brought him to the station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He was remanded to judicial custody on 13 December 2017,” said the  official.

 

However, Dinesh absconded after obtaining bail and went to Madhya Pradesh, interrupting the trial for a brief period. Special teams were formed to nab him and he was produced before the court. He was awarded the death penalty on Tuesday.

...
Tags: judgement, allegedly raped, alleged murder, court judgement, rape case
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gets emotional during his farewell speech for Ghulam Nabi Azad in the Rajya Sabha during ongoing Budget Session of Parliament, in New Delhi, Tuesday, Feb. 9, 2021. (PTI)

Teary-eyed Modi praises Ghulam Nabi Azad, will take his advice

YSRC bagged victory 1,383 positions in Phase I gram panchayat rolls in Andhra Pradesh (Image source: DC Image/Narayana Rao)

YSRC bags 1,383 gram panchayats in Andhra Pradesh

Telangana earned 150 crores over Liquor and is to setup 159 more bars (File photo)

New bars to fetch over Rs 135 cr for Telangana government

Shaadi Mubarak and Kalyana Lakshmi scheme in TRS government is now limited to only one beneficiary per family (Image source: Facebook)

Financial aid for girls marriage from poor families now limited to one beneficiary



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

NTR, unlike Chiranjeevi, never took people for granted: Biographer

An objective assessment of the late leader, the book has been well-received for its critical insight and diligent research.
 

Hyderabad's city lights killing astronomy, enthusiasts, scientists complain

Light pollution is a menace in the city of Hyderabad which is killing the joy of looking up to the night sky, astronomy enthusiasts and scientists have complained. (Representational Image/PTI)
 

Sex & the single mum

Olivia Wilde
 

A farewell to @realDonaldTrump, gone after 57,000 tweets

The suspended Twitter account of President Donald Trump. On Friday, the social media company permanently suspended Trump from its platform, citing "risk of further incitement of violence." (AP)
 

Top 10 Indian Best Selling Books: Fiction and Non Fiction

This cover image released by Grove shows "Shuggie Bain," a novel by Douglas Stuart. The Scottish writer has won the Booker Prize for fiction for his novel about a boy’s turbulent coming of age in hardscrabble 1980s Glasgow. Stuart won the prestigious 50,000 pound ($66,000) award for his first published novel. (Grove via AP)
 

‘Even forthright women can be submissive’

Relatively speaking, compared with her older siblings, Saeeda Bano was definitely the rebel in her family, says Shahana
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

AP superstition killings: Victims shared parents' belief

Picture used for representational purposes only (Image source: Pixabay)

Organisers of cockfights face contempt of court charges in Andhra Pradesh

Superintendent of police of East Godavari Adnan Nayeem Asmi said that 1,014 persons were arrested, 452 cases registered and 875 cocks, 3,029 knives and `4,44,310 cash were seized. He said that all steps were taken to curb cockfights and other gambling games. (Representational Photo: AP)

Bhopal gas tragedy survivors demand halt to ‘unethical’ vaccine trial

In a letter to the PM, 4 NGOs comprising Bhopal gas tragedy survivors have asked to halt the ongoing trial of Covaxin. (Representational Image/AP)

Alert, says Hyderabad police as people keep homes locked and go on vacation

Police advise the public to opt for a central locking system which will not show a lock on the door when family is away.(Representational Image)

Man who killed 16 women in past years and out on bail arrested for two fresh murders

Picture used for representational purposes only (DC Image: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham