Man given death penalty for rape and murder of a minor in Telangana

A court in Telangana gave dealth penalty for a 23 year old who committed rape and murder of a 5-year old in Narsingi limits

Hyderabad: In a landmark judgment, a court in Ranga Reddy has rewarded a man with death penalty on Tuesday for the rape and murder of a 5-year-old minor girl in the Narsingi police limits. A fine of Rs. 1,000 was also imposed against the accused.

According to the police, the accused, Dinesh Kumar Dharne, 23, is a native of Madhya Pradesh.

The victim's family was from Odisha and her parents worked as labourers in Narsingi. On 12 December 2017, the victim's mother lodged a complaint with the police claiming that Dinesh had taken her daughter on the pretext of giving her chocolate and raped her before murdering, said the police commissioner of Cyberabad, VC Sajjanar.

“Meanwhile, Dinesh returned to the camp even as the girl's parents were searching for their daughter. When the girl's mother questioned him, the accused told her that he had dropped her at the labour camp some time ago and that she might be playing somewhere. After a detailed investigation, the police zeroed in on Dinesh. The police raided his room and brought him to the station. During interrogation, he confessed to the crime. He was remanded to judicial custody on 13 December 2017,” said the official.

However, Dinesh absconded after obtaining bail and went to Madhya Pradesh, interrupting the trial for a brief period. Special teams were formed to nab him and he was produced before the court. He was awarded the death penalty on Tuesday.