HYDERABAD: Director General of Police Anjani Kumar on Monday met counter-intelligence and other intelligence officials and urged them to keep a watch on movements of anti-social elements in Telangana.

Kumar directed them to take measures to thwart and prevent activities of Maoists and terror outfits. Reminding them that there was not a single terror activity in Telangana, the DGP asked the officials to keep a tab on previous offenders and suspects to foil any untoward incidents.