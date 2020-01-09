Nation Crime 09 Jan 2020 Man poses as UP mini ...
Nation, Crime

Man poses as UP minister, stays at Goa guest house; arrested

PTI
Published Jan 9, 2020, 10:59 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2020, 10:59 am IST
After man's behaviour was found to be suspicious, Sawant brought it to the notice of the Goa Police.
The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him. (Photo: Representational)
 The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him. (Photo: Representational)

Panaji: Goa Police have arrested a man for allegedly posing as a minister from Uttar Pradesh by submitting fake documents and staying at a state guest house here for over 10 days.

Four of his accomplices, who were staying with him at the state guest house here, have also been arrested, a senior Goa Crime Branch official said on Thursday.

 

The accused, Sunil Singh, was nabbed after Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant alerted the police about him.

Singh stayed at the state guest house here for almost 12 days before being caught on Tuesday. He had even sought an appointment with the chief minister, the official said.

"As he had shown his designation as Minister of Cooperation from the Uttar Pradesh government, he was also provided a personal security officer from the Goa Police," the official said.

After his behaviour was found to be suspicious, Sawant brought it to the notice of the Goa Police.

"I asked the Crime Branch to arrest the person. He had produced forged letters and e-mails to claim that he was a minister in the Uttar Pradesh government," Sawant told reporters here.

The accused also met Goa Cooperation Minister Govind Gawade in the ministerial block here last week and discussed various issues related to the department.

When asked about it, Gawade said, "I was told that he was a state guest and a minister in the UP Cabinet. I didn't meet him for much time. He was with me for 10 minutes."

Gawade said he also found Singh's behaviour a little suspicious.

"So when I went back home, I searched for information on him on the internet but could not find anyone with that name. But I couldn't follow up the matter, as I was busy in other things," the minister said.

The Crime Branch official said Singh and his aides allegedly forged official documents of the UP government.

"We will be seeking help from our UP counterparts in the investigation," he said.

The accused also attended a school function in Canacona taluka of South Goa district where he was invited as the chief guest during his stay in the state.

BJP leader and Goa's former cooperation minister Prakash Velip was among those present at the function.

...
Tags: goa crime branch, goa police
Location: India, Goa


Latest From Nation

The car was impounded in November. (Photo: Twitter)

Gujarat Porsche owner pays over Rs 27 lakh to get back his impounded car

Michael Levitt, an American-British-Israeli biophysicist and a professor of structural biology at the Stanford University in the United States, said the incident sent a bad message to tourists. (Photo: nobelprize.org)

'As if bandits stopped us at gunpoint': Nobel winner after boat blocked in Kerala

A search is also being done to see anyone is still trapped in the building. (Photo: Representational)

One dead as fire breaks out at printing press in Patparganj area of Delhi

The Colaba Police have registered an offence against more than 350 persons for the 34-hour-long protest at the Gateway of India. (Photo: PTI | File)

Actor Sushant Singh, student leaders, lawyer booked for Gateway protest



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This tech ensures your premature ejaculation days are a thing of the past

Morari introduced a one-use smart band-aid for the taint. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

HiFuture TidyBuds Pro review: Monster charging case, also a mini power bank

The HiFuture TidyBuds Pro are one of the most unique looking earbuds we have seen of late, shaped roughly like the oxford comma.
 

Instead of announcing PS5 at CES, Sony reveals mind-bending car

The Sony Vision-S concept vehicle features a total of 33 sensors and this includes CMOS and ToF sensors that are embedded inside the car itself. (Photo: Mashable)
 

2020 iPhone stunner as brand-new Apple iPhone gets revealed

The latest news coming from the supply chain is that Apple is likely to add yet another LCD-based model to its iPhone lineup for 2020. (Photo: PhoneArena)
 

Samsung to blow away 2020 with stunning new Galaxy phone

The launch invite is light on details.
 

World War III trends on Twitter and gathers steam

The popular hasthtags included #WWIII, #WorldWar3 and #WorldWarThreeDraft were trending on Twitter which garnered hundreds of thousands of mentions. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Hyderabad: 19-year-old man arrested for exploitation

The woman lodged a complaint alleging that he had raped and cheated her, following which the boy was arrested and produced before a court for the judicial remand, the police added.

Hyderabad: Man held for selling fake ‘mobile phones’

In some cases, while the complaint was counting cash to give him, the accused replaced the pouch with another having the glass object resembling a phone. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Serial killer, wife in judicial custody

He used to target women who came to toddy shops whom he would lure with liquor and money and take them to a secluded spot them. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: 1 held for duping forex dealers

They laid a trap and nabbed Rahul near GVK Mall, Banjara Hills, and recovered Rs7.5 lakh.

Hyderabad: Man sets lover and her parents on fire

The duo was having issues of late, and Anjilamma had been avoiding contact with Narsimhulu. He got upset and picked up a quarrel with her near her house on Thursday night, following which he set her, her parents and himself on fire. (Representional Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham