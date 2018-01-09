search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Hyderabad: Sword stunt goes awry, claims 15-year-old’s life

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 1:41 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 3:42 am IST
Boy watching stunt sustained deep injury on throat.
Mohammed Junaid performing stunts with the sword. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: The sword stunt which is famous in wedding baraats in the city claimed the life of a 15-year-old boy in Shaikpet in the early hours of Saturday. 

Sayeed Hameed, who was watching the stunts, sustained a deep injury on the throat when Mohammed Junaid, who was executing the stunt, lost control and the sword landed on Sayeed. 

 

Police has booked a case against Junaid and arrested him on the charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder. 

Sayeed’s mother alleged that the baraatis forced the children to go the baraat. “The person who was doing the stunts tried to attack my elder son, but others stopped him, but minutes later he injured our younger son, killing him,” she said. The police however say it was an accident and there was no other intention.

The tragic incident occurred on Friday night in the HS Darga area which comes under the Raidurgam police station. The engagement ceremony was being performed, when relatives organised a dance in front of the groom’s house. 

While dancing, Mohammed Junaid pulled out two swords he was carrying and started flourishing them to the musical accompaniment. He lost control and almost injured some persons at one point and was told to stop by the elders present, but others cheered him on. 

Sayeed's brother said that hospitals would not admit the injured boy. “The first two hospitals where we took him did not admit him and by the time we reached the third hospital, he had lost a lot of blood,” he said.

"The incident was purely accidental and there is no hidden intention. Though the weapon has been seized, since it is under nine inches long, it does not attract charges under the Arms Act. We have arrested Junaid and produced him before the court,” the police officials said.

Tags: hyderabad police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




