Nation, Crime

5 die after over speeding van rams tree in Telangana

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 9, 2018, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jan 9, 2018, 2:45 am IST
While 5 persons were killed on the spot, 27 others including sustained injuries.
Representational image
Hyderabad: Five persons were killed in an accident on the Hyderabad-Kurnool highway in Jogulamba Gadwala district on Monday morning when the pick-up van they were travelling in overturned due to overspeeding. Twenty-seven other persons travelling in the vehicle sustained injuries.

The victims lived in villages near Gadwala and worked on at Jayalakshmi Jinning mill on the outskirts of the town, police said. At around 5.30 am, as the vehicle was passing by Gonupadu village, the driver lost control over the wheels and drove off the road into the fields. It came to a halt after crashing into a tree.

 

While 5 persons were killed on the spot, 27 others including sustained injuries. Police registered a case against the driver of the van.

Tags: overspeeding
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad




