Nation Crime 08 Dec 2019 Mumbai man's bo ...
Nation, Crime

Mumbai man's body found in suitcase on beach, teen adopted daughter, lover held

PTI
Published Dec 8, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
Updated Dec 8, 2019, 12:16 pm IST
The victim's house was found locked and local residents said he lived there with his 19-year-old adopted daughter, the official said.
The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: The case of a dismembered body found stuffed in a suitcase on Mumbai's Mahim beach has been solved and a teenage couple, including the man's adopted daughter, have been arrested for murder, a police official said on Saturday.

The body was found on Monday evening after which an offence of murder was registered at Mahim police station, with the Crime Branch conducting parallel probe.

 

"We had found two shirts, a sweater and a pant inside the suitcase, one which had the marking ''Almo's menswear'', a tailoring shop situated on Belgami Road in Kurla West. Taking up the trail, we found a bill, bearing the name and signature of one Bennet, at the tailor's shop," the official said.

A search in the vicinity and social media led them to a picture of Bennet Reibello wearing the same maroon sweater that was found in the suitcase, he said.

"We got Bennet's card on Facebook, which gave details of his address in Santa Cruz East, and we were also able to match the signature found on the tailoring bill. Bennet, 59, used to organise musical shows in the city," he said.

The victim's house was found locked and local residents said he lived there with his 19-year-old adopted daughter, the official said.

"We zeroed in on his adopted daughter Aaradhya Jitendra Patil, also known as Ria Bennet Reibello, and her 16-year-old boyfriend. While she first claimed Bennet was in Canada, she later confessed to killing him with the help of her boyfriend as Bennet was sexually assaulting her," he said.

Ria told police they, on November 26, first hit Bennet with a stick and then stabbed him to death, kept the body with them for three days at the Santa Cruz flat, during which they hacked it into pieces, placed it in a suitcase and dumped it in Mithi river near Vakola, he said.

"It reached Mahim beach after which the incident came to light. Ria and her boyfriend have been held and further probe is underway," he said.

...
Tags: murder, teen, couple, mumbai police
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


Latest From Nation

A senior Telangana minister on Saturday backed the alleged killing of four accused in the murder-cum-rape case of a veterinarian near Hyderabad in an encounter saying that anybody who commits a crime so cruel can expect to be eliminated in a police encounter. (Photo: Twitter)

'There'll be encounter if anyone does wrong, cruel,' warns T'gana minister

'Cow is the mother of universe....it nurtures soil, it nurtures animals, birds and it also nurtures humans and protects them from diseases and makes the human heart as tender as flower,' Bhagwat said. (Photo: File | ANI)

Rearing cows decreases 'criminal mindset' of prisoners: RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat

Presumably, the records imply that the women referred to as 'geisha' might have come on their own, as opposed to sex slaves, who were coerced. (Photo: File | Representational)

Japan asked for 1 sex slave for every 70 soldiers in WW2 to 'prevent rape, disease'

Roy said, 'I can never accept that encounter or kangaroo courts can ever be the standard operating procedure in dispensing criminal justice. People ought to be arrested, taken before the court, charge-sheeted, tried and the court will hand out punishment to them which is to be carried out'. (Photo: ANI)

'Can never accept encounters, Kangaroo courts': Meghalaya Guv



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

'The rapist is you!' Global anthem against sexual violence making its way to India

From quiet beginnings just a few weeks ago, The Rapist is You! - the creation of four performance artists from a Chilean feminist group - has turned into a mighty global roar against sexual violence. (Photo: Youtube/ screengrab)
 

'Waste of time': Why young Japanese are choosing to not get married

One 38-year-old woman, who declined to give her name, said she "didn't have the courage" to find a spouse and move away from her mother, who had come with her to the match-making party. (Representational Image)
 

Allu Arjun to Pooja Hegde, celebs on encounter of 4 accused of Hyd vet rape-murder

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun. (Photo: Instagram)
 

Hunted in India for rape, Nithyananda founds 'new nation' in Ecuador

Nithyananda, whose real name is Rajashekharan, is a native of Tamil Nadu. His preachings are loosely based on those of Osho Rajneesh. (Photo: File)
 

Caught on camera: World leaders appear to mock US President Donald Trump

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson can be heard asking France's President Emmanuel Macron: "Is that why you were late?" (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Robert De Niro defends Anna Paquin's mostly silent role in 'The Irishman'

Robert De Niro. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

T'gana vet's killers, rapists were involved in similar crimes across 3 states: Cops

The four accused involved the brutal gangrape and murder of woman veterinary doctor, who were killed in an encounter with Telangana police early morning today, were involved in similar crimes across Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, suspect Police. (Photo: File)

After KPL, BTC under scanner for illegal betting

The police had received information about the bookies, owners, and club counters evading GST to the government and carrying out illegal transactions at BTC. (Photo: File)

Unable to bear expenses, Goa man burries sick wife alive

The woman's body was recovered by some labourers. (Photo: Representational)

Chennai: Inspector gets 2 years RI for seeking bribe

Special Judge J. Omprakash, said the court had come to the conclusion that the prosecution has proved the case beyond reasonable doubt and accused is found guilty for the offence committed under section 7, 13(2), 3(1)(d) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

Chennai: Hunt on for two more gang-rape accused

According to police, a Plus-1 minor girl student was allegedly gang raped by six-member gang recently at Seeranaickenplayam.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham