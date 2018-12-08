search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Crime

Bhubaneswar: Customer scalds dhaba owner for delayed tea

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 8, 2018, 1:44 am IST
Updated Dec 8, 2018, 3:40 am IST
According to sources, one Jugal Barada came to Sahu’s dhaba and ordered tea.
Meanwhile, Nayagarh police reached the spot and arrested Barada. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him,” inspector Sudhakar Sahu.
 Meanwhile, Nayagarh police reached the spot and arrested Barada. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him,” inspector Sudhakar Sahu.

Bhubaneswar: A dhaba owner on Friday sustained critical burn injuries after a customer threw hot oil from a frying pan at him. The incident occurred at Bakalabandha village under Nuagaon police limits. 

According to reports, the customer lost his temper and attacked dhaba owner Krushna Chandra Sahu, a native of Bakalabandha village, who allegedly failed to serve tea on time.

 

According to sources, one Jugal Barada came to Sahu’s dhaba and ordered tea. After waiting for some time, he asked Sahu to serve it immediately and picked an argument. 

In a fit of rage, Barada allegedly threw the hot oil from the frying pan at Sahu.

“Since there were many customers in the dhaba, there was a delay in serving tea. He threatened to kill me and break my shop” alleged Sahu.

Family members of Sahu immediately rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he is undergoing treatment. Sahu has sustained 45 percent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be critical, stated sources.

Meanwhile, Nayagarh police reached the spot and arrested Barada. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him,” inspector Sudhakar Sahu.

...
Tags: dhaba, burn injuries
Location: India, Odisha, Bhubaneswar




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Shy people are more likely to suffer anxiety during a hangover: study

Scientists said that people need to accept being shy and understand that there’s nothing wrong with being quiet (Photo: AFP)
 

Everything you need to know about E-gymming according to Sunny Riz

In conversation, Sunny Riz, owner of My Bollywood Body shares inputs on E-gymming and its various benefits.
 

Grinch steals Christmas: Charity worker tells children Santa Claus is not real

Pupils were then asked to smash up chocolate versions of St Nicholas and his reindeer to hammer home the point. (Photo: AP)
 

Aanand L Rai had switched off his phone during the shoot of Issaqbaazi, here's why

Shah Rukh Khan, Aanand L Rai, Salman Khan and Remo D'Souza on Zero's Issaqbaazi sets.
 

The Huawei Technologies controversy explained

Huawei today continues to expand into new areas including chip development, artificial intelligence and cloud computing. (Photo: AP)
 

Japan to ban Huawei, ZTE from government contracts

Australia and New Zealand have already blocked Huawei from building 5G networks. Britain’s BT Group said on Wednesday it was removing Huawei’s equipment from the core of its existing 3G and 4G mobile operations and would not use the company in central parts of the next network. (Photo AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Chittoor district police recover 7 stolen cars, 1 held

Meanwhile, upon questioning, Dinesh Kumar confessed that they all belonged to an inter-state car lifting gang, who stole cars in AP, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. They sold the stolen cars to a second hand car dealer Rupesh Kothari of Chennai.

Hyderabad: Former State Bank of India manager held for fraud

The firms failed to repay the amounts resulting in invocation of the bank guarantee and ultimately causing loss to the bank. After completing the investigation, CBI filed a charge sheet on March 30, 2005.

Hyderabad: Man booked for urinating near place of worship

(Representational Image)

Five held for murder of realtor at Meerpet

Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said that Goud, while staying in Thimmarasipally developed an extramarital affair with Sridhar’s wife Ashwini.

Hyderabad: Man kills relative for alleged affair with wife

The police who registered a case and took up investigations apprehended M. Nageswara Rao and his cousin N. Nageswara Rao on suspicion and questioned them.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham