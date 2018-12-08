Bhubaneswar: Customer scalds dhaba owner for delayed tea

Meanwhile, Nayagarh police reached the spot and arrested Barada. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him,” inspector Sudhakar Sahu.

Bhubaneswar: A dhaba owner on Friday sustained critical burn injuries after a customer threw hot oil from a frying pan at him. The incident occurred at Bakalabandha village under Nuagaon police limits.

According to reports, the customer lost his temper and attacked dhaba owner Krushna Chandra Sahu, a native of Bakalabandha village, who allegedly failed to serve tea on time.

According to sources, one Jugal Barada came to Sahu’s dhaba and ordered tea. After waiting for some time, he asked Sahu to serve it immediately and picked an argument.

In a fit of rage, Barada allegedly threw the hot oil from the frying pan at Sahu.

“Since there were many customers in the dhaba, there was a delay in serving tea. He threatened to kill me and break my shop” alleged Sahu.

Family members of Sahu immediately rushed him to the district headquarters hospital (DHH) where he is undergoing treatment. Sahu has sustained 45 percent burn injuries and his condition is stated to be critical, stated sources.

Meanwhile, Nayagarh police reached the spot and arrested Barada. “We have arrested the accused and registered a case against him,” inspector Sudhakar Sahu.