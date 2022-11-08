  
Three dead, six critically hurt in accident on Warangal-Khammam road

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Nov 8, 2022, 10:52 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2022, 10:52 pm IST
 InnovaThree members of a family died and six others were critically injured when the Innova they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 4 am, due to poor visibility (Representational image/DC)

WARANGAL: Three members of a family died and six others were critically injured when the Innova they were travelling in rammed a parked truck around 4 am, due to poor visibility, on the Warangal-Khammam national highway in Warangal district on Tuesday.

The police said that the family was travelling from Ongole in Andhra Pradesh and that the visibility decreased in Wardhannapet due to fog.

The deceased were identified as Illuri Krishna, 45, a builder, his wife, Vara Lakshmi, 36, and their son, Venkatsai Reddy, 9, all residents of Prukawada in Warangal city.

The police shifted the six others to a government hospital at Wardhannapet, from where they were shifted to Mahatma Gandhi Memorial Hospital for better treatment.

An autopsy of the three bodies was done and a case was registered.

