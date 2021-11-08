Nation Crime 08 Nov 2021 Gambling cases: Simi ...
Nation, Crime

Gambling cases: Similar crimes, yet different probes

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Nov 8, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Updated Nov 8, 2021, 12:48 am IST
Three TRS MLAs and an MLC reportedly took part in the gambling activity at Begumpet, but managed to get away effortlessly
Two recent sensational cases of gambling reported from two different locations- Narsingi under Cyberabad police commissionerate and Begumpet under Hyderabad commissionerate. (DC file photo)
HYDERABAD: Though two recent sensational cases of gambling reported from two different locations- Narsingi under Cyberabad police commissionerate and Begumpet under Hyderabad commissionerate - are similar, the way the investigations are progressing is totally different.

Both the police officials registered cases under 9 (1) of TS Gaming Act against the accused.  

 

As many as three Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) MLAs and an MLC reportedly took part in the gambling activity at Begumpet, but managed to get away effortlessly allegedly due to the influence of a city-based minister.

While the Narsingi police intensified the probe in the case in which the key accused G. Suman Kumar organised gaming activity on private premises, the Begumpet police, who registered cases on businessman Arvind Agarwal under the similar section, washed their hands by giving station bail to the accused.

In a joint operation, the Special Operation Team (SOT) sleuths and Narsingi police conducted raids on a farmhouse where more than 30 persons were indulged in gambling activity on the pretext of celebrating a birthday party. The police arrested 30 persons including businessmen along with Suman Kumar for organising gambling.

 

The police produced all the 30 accused before the court and sent them to judicial remand. Later, the investigation officer (IO) of the case filed a petition before the court seeking police custody of the main accused Suman Kumar. Based on court directions, the police took Sumar Kumar into police custody and grilled him in connection with illegal gambling activities.

"In this case, we grilled Suman Kumar for two days and produced him before the court. Later, he was shifted to judicial remand and is now lodged in a jail. We obtained leads in connection with the case and a comprehensive charge sheet will be filed before the court for getting him conviction," said Narsingi inspector V. Shiva Kumar.

 

Similarly, the Begumpet police and North Zone Task Force sleuths conducted raids on Maruthi Basera Apartment where more than 100 persons including women allegedly indulged in poker during the Diwali festival. The police managed to make an FIR on five persons including Arvind Agarwal.

Hours after the police had made an FIR on the accused stating that they only found five persons on the terrace of Maruthi Basera, the investigation officer let off all five accused on station bail. The investigation officer in the case seized only the mobile phone of the accused and cash. The Begumpet police said that the investigation into the case was ongoing.

 

The additional inspector Domata Debora, who is the investigation officer in Arvind Agarwal's gambling case, told this newspaper that she was investigating the case and there was no progress. "I will tell you tomorrow in connection with the case," she replied.

CHRONOLOGY:

Narsingi case

October 30: Police conduct raids on a farmhouse in Manchirevula under Narsingi police limits and arrest30 persons including Suman Kumar, key accused

November 1:  Police produce the accused before the court; shift them to judicial remand. Police file a petition seeking police custody of Suman Kumar

 

November 2: The court grants police custody of Suman Kumar for questioning

November 3:  Police take custody of Suman Kumar and grill him in connection with the case and investigation is on.

Begumpet case:

November 4 night: Police conduct raids on Maruthi Basera Apartment where high-profile persons indulged in poker.

November 5: The police take five persons including key accused Arvind Agarwal to the police station and register FIR.

November 5: Police let off all the five accused including Arvind Agarwal; no progress in the case since then.

 

Tags: gambling, narsingi police, begumpet police
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Meanwhile, the FIR states that on November 5, the police received credible information that some people were playing poker on the terrace of Maruthi Basera Apartments in Begumpet and that they had informed the same to the superior officers before conducting the raid along with the task force police.

