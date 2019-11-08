Nation Crime 08 Nov 2019 Haryana man beaten t ...
Haryana man beaten to death by girl's family after couple spotted sitting together

PTI
Published Nov 8, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
Updated Nov 8, 2019, 1:41 pm IST
a case of murder has been registered against some members of the girl's family.
'Later, they called the youth's family and told them to take him away. However, the youth succumbed to the injuries after a while,' Acting SHO of Police Station (Sadar), Rohtak, Inspector Jaswant Singh said. (Photo: Representational))
 'Later, they called the youth's family and told them to take him away. However, the youth succumbed to the injuries after a while,' Acting SHO of Police Station (Sadar), Rohtak, Inspector Jaswant Singh said. (Photo: Representational))

Chandigarh: A 20-year-old man was beaten to death allegedly by a girl's family members, who had spotted her sitting with him on a motorcycle in a village in Haryana's Rohtak district, police said on Friday.

The 15-year-old girl was seen by her family sitting on a bike with the man in the village on Wednesday, they said. "When they spotted her with the youth, they took him to their farmhouse in the nearby fields and thrashed him with a 'lathi' (stick) leaving him badly injured.

 

"Later, they called the youth's family and told them to take him away. However, the youth succumbed to the injuries after a while," Acting SHO of Police Station (Sadar), Rohtak, Inspector Jaswant Singh said over phone.

He said a case of murder has been registered against some members of the girl's family based on the complaint of the youth's family.

"Among those booked are the girl, her father, grandfather and some other members," he said.

 

...
