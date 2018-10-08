search on deccanchronicle.com
Woman stabs her blind aunt to death for refusing to make breakfast

Published Oct 8, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Updated Oct 8, 2018, 11:06 am IST
Police said 75-year-old Shobha Kulkarni was stabbed at least 15 times.
According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage on Saturday. (Representational Image)
 According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage on Saturday.

Thane: A 39-year-old woman was arrested on Sunday for allegedly killing her 75-year-old blind aunt in their flat in Thane's Khopat area, the police said.

According to police, the accused Sapna Kulkarni allegedly attacked Shobha Kulkarni in a fit of rage on Saturday when the latter didn't respond to her demand to make breakfast.

 

Police said Shobha was stabbed at least 15 times.

A case of murder has been registered.

Further investigation is underway in the case.

