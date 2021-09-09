CBI allows industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad to move freely within India

Hyderabad: In a relief to Nimmagadda Prasad, Industrialist, the CBI court at Hyderabad on Tuesday allowed him to move freely within the country for next six months, on the business tours.

Earlier, while granting Bail in the Vanpic projects Chargesheet filed by CBI, in related to quid pro quo cases, the Court had directed him not to leave the Hyderabad city, without approval from the court.

Seeking modifications, Prasad filed an application before the CBIcourt. Judge BR Madhusudhan Rao, while allowing the application, imposed the conditions as to furnish his contact number, two sureties and a personal bond of Rs 5 Lakhs.

Note:- In the correction to the report published on 08 September, 'Nimmagadda can go abroad for 6 months', please read it as allowed to move within India, not to go abroad.