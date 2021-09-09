Nation Crime 08 Sep 2021 CBI allows industria ...
Nation, Crime

CBI allows industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad to move freely within India

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 9, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Updated Sep 9, 2021, 1:16 am IST
Seeking modifications, Nimmagadda Prasad filed an application before the CBI court
Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad.
 Industrialist Nimmagadda Prasad.

Hyderabad: In a relief to Nimmagadda Prasad, Industrialist, the CBI court at Hyderabad on Tuesday allowed him to move freely within the country for next six months, on the business tours.

Earlier, while granting Bail in the Vanpic projects Chargesheet filed by CBI, in related to quid pro quo cases, the Court had directed him not to leave the Hyderabad city, without approval from the court.

 

Seeking modifications, Prasad filed an application before the CBIcourt. Judge BR Madhusudhan Rao, while allowing the application, imposed the conditions as to furnish his contact number, two sureties and a personal bond of Rs 5 Lakhs.

Note:- In the correction to the report published on 08 September, 'Nimmagadda can go abroad for 6 months', please read it as allowed to move within India, not to go abroad.

...
Tags: nimmagadda prasad, cbi court, cbi
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

The court further noted that at the present stage, it will be difficult to issue general directions, especially with regard to diversity of conditions and our directions should not infringe upon the administrative powers of the state governments. (PTI)

Directing door-to-door vaccination is not feasible: Supreme Court

The Governor said she was moved by the enthusiasm of poor students who wanted to explore the world of knowledge, during her visits to tribal villages in the state. (DC Image)

Guv seeks used laptops for poor students; praises KCR govt on Covid-19 fight front

A health workers checks a rapid kit to test for COVID-19 in Hyderabad. (AP)

Telangana HC asks government to be wary of third Covid wave

The young female leopard killed in National Highway 167 near Devarakadra in Mahbubnagar district in Telangana on Tuesday night. (DC Photo)

Young leopard killed in hit-and-run case on NH 167 near Devarkadra



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Along with its history, this cellular jail in Hyderabad lies in oblivion

To offset any human or mechanical error while implementing the death penalty, it is so arranged that the body, after loosening the hanging rope, falls on sharp irons at the bottom of a 30-foot-deep well. — DC Image
 

Thinking leisure is 'wasteful' will lead you to increased stress and depression

In one study, 199 college students rated how much they enjoyed a variety of leisure activities and completed assessments that measured their levels of happiness, depression, anxiety, and stress. (Representational Image/ANI)
 

Maharashtra farmer seeks permission to cultivate ganja on his farm

Claiming that there was a good price for ganja in the market, Patil sought permission to cultivate it on his two acre land. (PTI)
 

India should pay heed to their Paralympians: Here's why

Tokyo 2020 Paralympics bound Indian Shooting Contingent is ready to depart for Tokyo from IGI Airport in New Delhi. The Contingent is accompanied by Coaches and Support Staff. (Photo: PTI)
 

Paralympics 2020: 10 Indian athletes to watch out for in Tokyo

Senior Officers & Paralympics Committe of India's President Deepa Malik give a send-off to the first batch of Paralympians at the Delhi Airport. (Photo: Twitter/ParalympicIndia)
 

AP Youth Congress leader kills bird, fries, sends it to Twitter office in protest

Former Amalapuram MP Harsha Kumar’s son and young Congress leader Sri Raj has fried quail-Kouju in protest against Twitter suspending the account of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

People’s carelessness blamed for card theft

A recent ‘Unisys Security Index 2020’ report that measured the concern among consumers about personal financial security, found that bank card fraud through unauthorised access to individual’s credit and debit card details and concerns around banking and shopping online was amongst the top problems globally. — Representational image/DC

Mother arrested for torture of her 2-year-old son

Vadivelan and Tulasi have been married for five years and have two children aged four and two years. The couple had recently filed for divorce, after which the woman had left for her native Rampalli village in Chittoor district. — Representational image/DC

Five held for stripping woman naked, beating her

About 10 persons trespassed into the house of victim's paternal uncle and beat her with sticks and stones, removed her clothes, insulted her modesty and took away gold ornaments, police said. — Representational image/DC

Officials ignore 21-day deadline to book and punish the guilty

The Errapadu victim was raped and murdered a year ago. Recently, an all-party delegation visited the victim's family and later demanded a speedy trial. — Representational image/DC

Dalit woman raped by three men in UP's Kaushambi

The accused had threatened her with dire consequences if she told anyone about the incident. (Representational image: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2021 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->