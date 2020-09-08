168th Day Of Lockdown

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death

DECCAN CHRONICLE | DC WEB DESK
Published Sep 8, 2020, 4:13 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 5:02 pm IST
Rhea is already under the CBI scannner, as the investigating agency has been probing the mysterious death of the actor.
Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.
 Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Actress Rhea Chakraborty, the girlfriend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, has been arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau after three days of questioning in connection with drugs case linked to the death of Rajput.

Rhea is already under the CBI scannner, as the investigating agency has been probing the mysterious death of the actor.

 

Reacting to Rhea's arrest, her lawyer, Satish Maneshinde, said: "Travesty of Justice. Three central agencies hounding a single Woman just because she was in love with a drug addict and was suffering from mental health issues for several years under the care of five Leading Psychiatrists in Mumbai, who ended up committing suicide due to consumption of illegally administered medicines and used drugs."

Not just Rhea, her brother Shovik was also arrested by the NCB for allegedly possessing marijuana on Friday.

The NCB had begun its inquiry into the case based on WhatsApp chats retrieved from Rhea's phone, which revealed conversations around procuring drugs, allegedly for Rajput. However, on Monday, sources revealed to NDTV that she told the NCB, "Whatever I did, I did for Sushant".

 

The drugs case took a major turn after 59 grams of curated marijuana was seized from two alleged drug peddlers, who purportedly had links to Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput, the popular TV actor-turned-filmstar was found dead at his Bandra apartment on June 15.

Tags: rhea chakraborty, narcotics control bureau (ncb), sushant singh rajput death case
Location: India, Maharashtra, Mumbai (Bombay)


