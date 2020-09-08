168th Day Of Lockdown

Total Cases

4,280,613

91,723

Recovered

3,324,060

69,624

Deaths

72,830

1,008

Maharashtra92364165932227027 Andhra Pradesh5064934040744487 Tamil Nadu4692564101167928 Karnataka4043243007706534 Uttar Pradesh2718512057313976 Delhi1935261683244599 West Bengal1838651570293620 Bihar149027132145761 Telangana145163112587906 Assam12546092718360 Odisha12403196364599 Gujarat105671861343121 Rajasthan90956719901137 Kerala8949066997360 Haryana7654960051806 Madhya Pradesh73574532571572 Punjab63473425431862 Jharkhand5106332403469 Chhatisgarh4526321198380 Jammu and Kashmir4355731435784 Uttarakhand2462915547341 Goa2082914747236 Puducherry1703210674314 Tripura161549342152 Himachal Pradesh7415492054 Manipur7022489938 Chandigarh5763243171 Arunachal Pradesh500028858 Nagaland417830588 Meghalaya3005116216 Sikkim191012255 Mizoram10935890
Nation Crime 08 Sep 2020 Outrage in Kerala ov ...
Nation, Crime

Outrage in Kerala over sexual assault on COVID patients

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Sep 8, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Updated Sep 8, 2020, 1:37 pm IST
Kerala government directs health authorities to ensure women are not forced to travel alone in ambulances
Health workers and relatives prepare for a funeral of a COVID-19 patient, in Kozhikode. — PTI photo
 Health workers and relatives prepare for a funeral of a COVID-19 patient, in Kozhikode. — PTI photo

Back to back sexual assault on a Covid-19 patient and  woman who was under quarantine has shocked Kerala, with state government now directing health authorities to strictly avoid putting women alone in ambulances and ensure that health workers accompany them.

The government direction came in the wake of the rape of a 19 year old Covid-19 patient by an ambulance driver in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala on Saturday night.  Another shocking incident has also come to light at Pangode in Thiruvananthapuram district in which a junior health inspector has been accused of sexually harassing a woman who required Covid – 19 negative certificate to rejoin her duty post quarantine.

 

In the first case, the ambulance driver Naufal, 29 has been arrested by police and charged with rape, assault, Prevention of  SC/ST (Atrocities) Act and violation of Covid 19 safety protocol.  In the second case, the junior health inspector Pradeep was taken into custody and charged with sexual assault.

With the two incidents causing huge embarrassment to the government, health minister K K Shailaja directed the authorities to remove Naufal from 108 ambulance services and suspend Pradeep from service pending inquiry.

The back to back incidents have caused outrage in the state with many asking the government to scale up the safety of patients and those under observation.

 

According to police, the Pathanamthitta case appears to be a crime preplanned by the ambulance driver. On Saturday at 10 pm Naufal,  put the victim in the ambulance. Instead of taking her to Pandalam hospital which is just 10 minutes away from where the pickup place,  she was put in a different ambulance from Adoor General hospital along with another Covid – 19 patient.

After dropping the other patient at the local taluk hospital, the driver took the ambulance to an isolated area and sexually assaulted the victim.

She secretly recorded the statement of the ambulance in which he is heard pleading with the woman to not reveal the incident to any one or else he would lose his job. The police said the audio clip will help in proving involvement.

 

Naufal has a criminal past. Cases of attempt to murder and assault are pending against him. He got recruited without producing the mandatory police clearance certificate, which is a grave lapse.  As per norms those being hired for 108 ambulance services, have to produce police clearance certificates.

In the second incident, the junior inspector Pradeep had asked the woman who was in quarantine in Thiruvananthapuram to come to his flat in Bharathanoor  to collect the Covid 19 negative certificate.

According to the victim’s complaint, her hands were tied and she was kept in the house through the night and sexually assaulted. The health inspector threatened her that he would get a case registered against her for jumping quarantine and get her arrested by police.

 

The victim is working as a home nurse in Malappuram district. She was asked to go under quarantine after she returned from Malappuram.

Meanwhile the opposition Congress and BJP stepped up their attack against the government for failing to protect Covid-19 patients. They said there was a grave lapse on the part of authorities in recruiting ambulance drivers with criminal background.

...
Tags: kerala covid 19, kerala covid patient rape, rape of covid patients
Location: India, Kerala, Cochin (Kochi)


Latest From Nation

Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty and her brother Showik.

Rhea Chakraborty arrested by NCB in drug case linked to Sushant Singh Rajput death

Taj Mahal to reopen even as virus rages in India. (AFP Photo)

Taj Mahal to reopen on September 21 even as COVID-19 rages

Three militant associates of LeT arrested in J-K's Bandipora. (PTI Photo)

J&K: 3 militant associates of Lashkar-e-Taiba arrested in Bandipora

Representational image (PTI photo)

DMK alleges scam in Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, BJP wants enquiry



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Waqyanawis | Gandhis in a dilemma as Ashok Gehlot kept enemies closer

In this file photo the rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot (R) is seen with the then Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot during a party function in Jaipur. PTI Photo
 

Exclusive | Kiran Majumdar Shaw on how Biocon hopes to beat COVID-19

Kiran has also been conferred with the prestigious IMC Ladies’ Wing —Woman of the Year Award 2019–2020
 

Shashi Warrier | Here’s to you, Dr Mary Kuriakose

Not all cancers yield readily to treatment, but there are new ways to detect cancer early, and to treat it successfully. Representational Image
 

When the wild world beckons

Black Panther clicked by Shaaz Jung
 

The Covid-19 pandemic has hit the fashion industry hard

Ritu Kumar, Fashion Designer
 

When the boss video calls you at an odd hour, is it sexual harassment?

Some women have also complained that they find their colleagues inappropriately dressed during virtual meetings and it made them uncomfortable.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Poacher held with 13 kg deer meat, 40 snares in Bengal

Poacher arrested with 13 kg of deer meat in Bengal. (PTI Photo)

Assam police arrests doctor, wife for pouring hot water on 12-year-old domestic help

Doctor, wife accused of pouring hot water on minor domestic help arrested. (Representative Image)

Pakistan violates ceasefire, Army retaliates

Security personnel patrol the streets at Lal Chowk Srinagar. — PTI photo

Arrested Chinese national says he's only a translator but resume says CEO

Indian investigators are probing the dealings of a Chinese nationals with links to the gaming industry.

Man murders former roomie in fit of rage after sharing drinks

The Banjara Hills police are investigating the crime.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2020 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham