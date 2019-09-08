Nation Crime 08 Sep 2019 DCW busts sex racket ...
DCW busts sex racket at spa centre in Delhi, case registered

ANI
Published Sep 8, 2019, 10:14 am IST
Updated Sep 8, 2019, 10:14 am IST
On September 5, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in the east Delhi locality.
The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).
 The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW). (Representational Image)

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Saturday registered a complaint against a spa centre in Delhi's Madhu Vihar after an alleged sex racket was busted there by the Delhi Commission for Women (DCW).

According to a senior police officer, a case was registered on the complaint of DCW under section 3 of immoral traffic (prevention) act at Madhu Vihar Police Station and investigation has been initiated.

 

On September 5, DCW chief Swati Maliwal had conducted a surprise inspection at the spa centre in the east Delhi locality.

During the raid, the DCW had found that a sex racket was being operated from the spa in the garb of providing massages, they said.

Several men were caught and seven girls were rescued from the centre, they added.

Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi


