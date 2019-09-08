3-year-old thrown from 7th floor by father's friend in Mumbai

A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening. (Representational Image)

Mumbai: A three-year-old girl died after she was thrown off the seventh floor of an apartment building in south Mumbai's Colaba area on Saturday evening.

The man who allegedly threw her from the apartment is her father's friend, the police said.

A case of murder has been registered and the accused has been taken into custody.

"One accused threw his friend's daughter from an apartment in Colaba around 7:30 pm on Saturday. The investigation is underway. We are finding out details as to why he committed such a horrific act," police said.

Further investigation is going on.