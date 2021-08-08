Nation Crime 08 Aug 2021 RPF head constable c ...
RPF head constable commits suicide at Renigunta railway station

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | DC CORRESPONDENT
Published Aug 8, 2021, 10:36 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2021, 10:36 am IST
The head constable, identified as Haripuram Ananda Rao, a native of Srikakulam district, was posted at the RPF Renigunta railway station
 Anand Rao lying unconscious on a chair in a pool of blood and the service gun was lying on the ground (Representational image)

Tirupati: A 30-year-old Railway Police Force (RPF) head constable allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself with service gun on Sunday at the Renigunta Railway Station near Tirupati.

The head constable, identified as Haripuram Ananda Rao, a native of Srikakulam district, was posted at the RPF station of the Renigunta railway station. At around 4.45 am on Sunday, RPF personnel heard a gunshot from the RPF barracks in the station limits.

 

On reaching the barracks, they saw Anand Rao lying unconscious on a chair in a pool of blood and the service gun was lying on the ground, following which they informed the local police station staff.

When Renigunta Urban CI Anju Yadav reached the spot, Anand was found dead with gunshot injuries on his head. Police have shifted the body to the government hospital for post-mortem, police said, adding that prima facie it appears to be a case of suicide and police will enquire his family regarding it.

...
Tags: : suicide, rpf constable, renigunta railway station
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Tirupati


