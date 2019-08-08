Nation Crime 08 Aug 2019 Hyd man poses as cop ...
Nation, Crime

Hyd man poses as cop, dupes people offering fake jobs in police dept; held

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 11:44 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 11:44 am IST
As he failed in all attempts in securing a job with high income, Razvi thought of earning money allegedly through wrongful means.
Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 43-year-old man for posing as a police officer with the help of fake ID cards and cheating people on the pretext of offering them a job in the police department. (Photo: ANI)
 Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 43-year-old man for posing as a police officer with the help of fake ID cards and cheating people on the pretext of offering them a job in the police department. (Photo: ANI)

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Police have nabbed a 43-year-old man for posing as a police officer with the help of fake ID cards and cheating people on the pretext of offering them a job in the police department.

On August 7, the sleuths of Commissioner's Task Force, South Zone Team, along with Hussainialam Police apprehended the person, identified as Syed Tanveer Hussain Razvi, a native of Hyderabad. He was posing as a police officer and cheated many people on the pretext of securing them jobs in the police department.

 

The police have seized ID cards of the police department, press and International Human Rights Association from his possession along with a Walkie Talkie, mobile phone and cash of Rs 85,000.

Initially, to eke out a livelihood for his family, Razvi took up the job of a turner, which was his family business. As the income through his job was not sufficient to feed his family and lead a lavish life, he worked as a driver and security officer for better earnings.

In 2014, he applied for the post of Home Guard (Driver), but could not succeed. All through the years, the accused kept on changing his profession to improve earnings to meet family expenses.

As he failed in all attempts in securing a job with high income, Razvi thought of earning money allegedly through wrongful means and planned to pose himself as a police officer and dupe people. To make people believe, he used to wear safari and carry walkie talkie. He had also downloaded Police Radio App in his mobile phone, which emits sounds similar to a walkie talkie and a police siren.

The accused posed himself as Assistant Sub-Inspector of police at Task Force and CCS and Police Constable attached to Central Zone DCP Office, Task Force and collected money varying from Rs 1 lakh - Rs 3 lakhs by fooling people of promising them of providing jobs as a constable and home guard in the police department.

He has also collected money by fooling people of helping them to get vehicles at cheaper rates during police auction.

Even his wife and children know of him as an employee in the police department. To maintain social status and respect in the society, he introduced himself as a journalist of an Urdu Daily and president of the International Human Rights Association.

Five cases have been registered against him in Hyderabad and Cyberabad Commissionerates. He has been taken to Hussainialam Station House Officer (SHO) for further investigation.

...
Tags: hyderabad, police, fake, job
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


Latest From Nation

Starting today, the MPs will work on the membership drive in their respective Lok Sabha constituency. (Representational Image)

BJP's membership drive extended till August 20

'Paise dekar aap kisiko bhi saath le sakte ho (Anyone can be brought along with money),' Azad said when asked about Doval's visit. (Photo: File)

Anyone can be brought along with money: Ghulam Azad on Doval's Shopian pictures

Senior advocate K Prasaran, appearing for deity 'Ram Lalla', commenced arguments on before a five judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi. (Photo: File)

Ayodhya case: SC commences third-day hearing, deity Ram Lalla's counsel to continue

Five teams of National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) were airlifted from Punjab for the rescue operations in the flood-hit state of Maharashtra, sources said on Thursday. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Over 1 lakh people evacuated as floods hit Maharashtra, 5 NDRF teams airlifted



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 India prices revealed

Although on paper these prices look a bit steep, they pale in comparison to what Apple has priced its flagship products at.
 

There won't be any host for upcoming TV Emmy Award ceremony

TV Emmy Award. (Photo: AFP)
 

Volcano near Tokyo erupts for first time in 4 years

Mount Asama, some 140 kilometres (90 miles) northwest of the Japanese capital, exploded overnight and prompted the national meteorological agency to raise its alert level to three out of five, meaning people should avoid the crater. (Photo: AFP)
 

Apple needs to steal these 6 Galaxy Note 10 features

Samsung is leading the way when it comes to useful technology.
 

Kia Seltos to offer fully loaded GTX+ petrol-automatic variant

The Seltos will go on sale on 22 August 2019.
 

Flagship Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

The iPhone XS Max also gets a price drop as well with the 64GB version available for Rs 1,04,900.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Punjab Chief Minister's wife loses Rs 23 lakh in bank fraud

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur fell prey to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 23 lakh to a scamster who duped her through a mobile phone call, posing as a bank manager, said police. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Class 10 boy held for killing 8-year-old in hostel in Andhra Pradesh

An 8-year-old Dasari Aditya, who was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel, was allegedly killed by a class 10 student, police said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)

300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under pool in Mansoor Khan’s building in Bengaluru

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA group ponzi scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

UP woman beaten, cut off nose for refusing to withdraw triple talaq case

A woman's nose was allegedly cut off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw the case of triple talaq. (Photo: ANI)

2 contract killers held in Moradabad

The killers at a hospital in Moradabad for the treatment. (Photo: ANI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham