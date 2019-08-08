Nation Crime 08 Aug 2019 Class 10 boy held fo ...
Nation, Crime

Class 10 boy held for killing 8-year-old in hostel in Andhra Pradesh

ANI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 9:34 am IST
Babu said that the accused returned to the hostel early on Wednesday to escape the needle of suspicion.
An 8-year-old Dasari Aditya, who was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel, was allegedly killed by a class 10 student, police said on Wednesday. (Photo: ANI)
Krishna: An 8-year-old Dasari Aditya, who was found dead in a washroom of BC Welfare Hostel, was allegedly killed by a class 10 student, police said on Wednesday.

"The police found the body of class 3rd student Dasari Aditya in BC welfare hostel on Tuesday. Two days ago, Aditya had a minor altercation with a Class 10 student in the same hostel. Aditya abused his senior in filthy language," Superintendent of Police, Ravindranath Babu told reporters here in a press conference.

 

"On Monday post-midnight, the accused called Aditya to escort him to the bathroom. At first, he tried to kill Aditya by strangulating but when he did not die, the accused cut off his throat. Later, he washed the knife and ran away after jumping off the wall," he said.

Babu said that the accused returned to the hostel early on Wednesday to escape the needle of suspicion.

"However, the dog squad found out the knife and stained clothes. We got suspicion on the boy and inquired him. He has been arrested. We have been provided him psychological counselling," he said.

...
Tags: murder, andhra pradesh, hostel, washroom
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


