Nation Crime 08 Aug 2019 300 kg fake gold bar ...
Nation, Crime

300 kg fake gold bars found hidden under pool in Mansoor Khan’s building in Bengaluru

PTI
Published Aug 8, 2019, 9:15 am IST
Updated Aug 8, 2019, 9:15 am IST
The SIT raided the building and seized the 5,880 gold bars weighing 303 kg, the release added.
The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA group ponzi scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)
 The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA group ponzi scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Bengaluru: The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the multi-crore IMA group ponzi scam on Wednesday seized 303 kg of fake gold bars hidden under the swimming pool in the sixth floor of a building in Bengaluru belonging to group owner Mohammed Mansoor Khan.

The ponzi scheme operator Mohammed Mansoor Khan used to show the huge quantity of gold to the people and entice them to invest in his company, the SIT said in a release.

 

Before leaving the country, Mansoor Khan hid the fake gold bars under the swimming pool of his building.

The SIT raided the building and seized the 5,880 gold bars weighing 303 kg, the release added.

Mansoor Khan, the owner of IMA jewels, was arrested last month in New Delhi by the Enforcement Directorate.

Mansoor Khan, who had escaped to Dubai, flew back to India and was arrested after he landed in Delhi.

The Enforcement Directorate had attached assets worth Rs. 209 crore, including 20 immovable properties and bank deposits, in connection with the case.

The ED had filed the money laundering case against the IMA group of companies and Mohammed Mansoor Khan after reports emerged that he went underground fearing investments worth crores of about 40,000 investors have tanked.

The SIT has arrested over 25 people.

Those arrested include 12 directors of the IMA, a corporator, a corporator's husband, former deputy commissioner of Bengaluru urban district and assistant commissioner of Bengaluru North sub-division.

It recently questioned Congress MLA BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan in connection with the case.

The SIT wanted to question disqualified Congress MLA R Roshan Baig but he did not appear before it seeking time.

...
Tags: ima scam, sit, gold, bengaluru, mansoor khan
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru


Latest From Nation

Chidambaram also cited former civil servant Shah Faesal's comments on the issue to hit out at the government. (Photo:KPN)

Has 'muscular nationalism' resolved any conflict in world: Chidambaram

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh's wife Preneet Kaur fell prey to a cyber fraud, losing Rs 23 lakh to a scamster who duped her through a mobile phone call, posing as a bank manager, said police. (Photo: Twitter/ ANI)

Punjab Chief Minister's wife loses Rs 23 lakh in bank fraud

The total length of the International Border is 4096.70 km. (Photo: MHA)

India, Bangladesh discuss cooperation in border management

We have recovered a ULFA flag, Naxal literature and seized mobile phones from them. An investigation in the case is underway,

Assam: 4 including 2 women held for alleged links with ULFA



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Flagship Apple iPhones get massive discounts in India

The iPhone XS Max also gets a price drop as well with the 64GB version available for Rs 1,04,900.
 

India secures 1st position in stage 1 of Army International Scout Masters competition

Five stages of the competition, which was formally inaugurated at the Jaisalmer military station on Monday, are the stages of infiltration and ambush, scout specialist course, scout trail obstacle course, small arms firing, floatation and exfiltration. (Photo: Screengrab)
 

Samsung Galaxy Note 10 and everything insanely cool about it

The Samsung Galaxy Note 10 the coolest smartphone in the world right now.
 

Samsung's new Note takes on Huawei in selfie beauty pageant

The Note 10 will be sold starting at USD 949.99 while the bigger Note 10 plus will start at USD 1,099.
 

Not actor but Kareena Kapoor Khan wants son Taimur to be this; read to know what

Taimur with mummy Kareena Kapoor Khan.
 

Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas' budget for dream home will leave you awestruck

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas. (Photo: Instagram)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

UP woman beaten, cut off nose for refusing to withdraw triple talaq case

A woman's nose was allegedly cut off by her in-laws after she refused to withdraw the case of triple talaq. (Photo: ANI)

2 contract killers held in Moradabad

The killers at a hospital in Moradabad for the treatment. (Photo: ANI)

'Criminals out': 450 accused of murder, loot, rape arrested in 15 days in Noida

Also, 10 murder-accused were arrested, including two who were absconding in separate cases for six and 11 years, respectively, the data showed. (Photo: Representational)

Woman molested on Delhi-Ranchi Rajdhani Express

Divisional Railway, Ranchi, has ordered a departmental inquiry and said strict action would be taken against the accused if found guilty. (Photo: File)

Andhra Pradesh to reveal policy on sand on September 5

A preliminary identification of river streams that has an abundance of sand will be done by the mines and geology department in consultation with the Irrigation, Groundwater and Revenue Departments.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham