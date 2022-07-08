Hyderabad baba collects lakhs of Aadhaar cards for plots

The case has been registered after a complaint was lodged against Anantha Vishnu during his visit to several districts, where he had allegedly lured people by promising to give them 200 square yards of land if they join his political party. (PTI)

Hyderabad: The Saifabad police on Thursday registered cases against Baba Bhagwan Ananta Vishnu Deva Prabhu alias Ram Das, the founder of the Jai Maha Bharat party, for creating a public nuisance, cheating and road abstraction.

The case has been registered after a complaint was lodged against Anantha Vishnu during his visit to several districts, where he had allegedly lured people by promising to give them 200 square yards of land if they join his political party.

The complaint was filed by one of his party activists.

The police said that the party founder had allegedly circulated a manifesto in rural villages and urban slums that promised five lakh plots, measuring 200 square yards each, to his party activists and he allegedly collected thousands of Aadhar cards from them.

The baba was also seen misbehaving with the media at his party office at Nasar Apartments, opposite Ravindra Bharati, in Hyderabad.

“We charged him with public nuisance, cheating and road abstraction under Sections 420, 290, 341 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” said Saifabad additional inspector B. Raju Naik.

No arrests, however, have yet been made so far in the case.

According to sources, the police has written a letter to the Election Commission on this issue.