Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation Crime 08 Jul 2019 Warangal: Lecturer n ...
Nation, Crime

Warangal: Lecturer nabbed for harassing students

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | ANUDEEP CEREMILLA
Published Jul 8, 2019, 1:09 am IST
Updated Jul 8, 2019, 1:11 am IST
He offered to help students, sent porn messages.
Following a complaint by the parents of the students over WhatsApp, police commissioner V. Ravinder alerted the SHE Teams to pursue the case. Inspector B. Srinivas and his team investigated the allegations and found them to be true.
 Following a complaint by the parents of the students over WhatsApp, police commissioner V. Ravinder alerted the SHE Teams to pursue the case. Inspector B. Srinivas and his team investigated the allegations and found them to be true.

WARANGAL: A lecturer working with a private junior college was on Sunday arrested by the SHE Team police after several students accused him of sexual harassment.

ACP (Crimes) B. Babu Rao said the lecturer, Tomburapu Ranjith Kumar, a native of Incharla of Mulugu district, had been calling the girls on the phone and sending lewd messages to them. He was allegedly targeting students who were weak in academics.

 

Pretending to help these students, Ranjith Kumar would allegedly call them on the phone. After some days he wold send abusive messages and pictures through SMS or WhatsApp.

Following a complaint by the parents of the students over WhatsApp, police commissioner V. Ravinder alerted the SHE Teams to pursue the case. Inspector B. Srinivas and his team investigated the allegations and found them to be true. They arrested Ranjith Kumar and registered a case in Hanamkonda police station for investigation.

Mr Babu Rao appealed to the people not to be afraid to lodge complaints with the police regarding such incidents. The victims in the tri-city area can call on 73822 94058 or WhatsApp their issue to 94910 89257.

...
Tags: she team, whatsapp
Location: India, Telangana


Cricket World Cup 2019

Latest From Nation

Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC)

Fuel price rise hits Kerala State Road Transport Corporation hard

K. A. Ratheesh

Kollam: Tainted officer given new post

The study result will be used to factor in decisions like introduction of additional halts and taking away existing stoppages in respect of peak hour trains.

Kochi: Railway survey to enhance train services

The Rajendra Babu committee had earlier cancelled the admission of 11 MBBS students in the Karakkonam college for producing fake community certificates last year.

Thiruvananthapuram: Church embroiled in capitation fees row



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

ICC CWC'19: UNBEATABLE XI; Best players from the league stage of the tournament

An unbeatable dream-team of these players could defeat any other team. (Photo:AFP )
 

Kashmir's youngest trekker is three-year-old girl

(Photo: Representational video, AP)
 

DoT likely to start tracking system for lost mobiles next month

"The pilot project (of CEIR) was carried out in Maharashtra," an official said. (Photo: Representational)
 

Abbas Ashraf: First youth to clinch Best International Look Award at Mr Asia contest

The Udhampur native has appealed to youngsters to participate in competitions to build confidence. (Photo: ANI)
 

Meghan Markle's father devastated; not invited for private royal ceremony

pictured alongside the couple and their 2-month son along with other Royal members including Prince Charles, his wife, Camilla, Prince William and Duchess of Cambridge Kate Middleton. (Photo: AP)
 

Poop-themed souvenirs: Japan’s newest tourist attraction

The museum attracted more than 100,000 visitors in the first month after its opening in March. It will remain open until September. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Senior auditor at CAG stabbed to death in Delhi home while family slept

He worked at the Receipt & Dispatch section in the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure at IP Estate. (Photo: File | Representional Image)

‘Real culprits’ will be caught soon: CM Khattar after meeting slain doctor's family

‘Today, I visited the family of Dr Rajiv Gupta and assured them that I have ordered an investigation and the real culprit will be caught soon,’ Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said. (Photo: ANI)

Doctor in SUV shot dead by 3 masked men on bike in Haryana

Three people, who had covered their faces, stopped the motorcycle in front of the doctor's SUV and fired at him. Two of the three bullets hit Gupta, police said. (Photo: File | Representational)

Andhra SBI cashier used Manager's key to steal Rs 20 lakh from lockers: Cops

According to the police, Rs 20.75 lakh in cash, 2,200 gram of gold worth Rs 61 lakh and a car worth Rs 6 lakh were recovered from G Srinivas Rao, the cashier. (Representational Image)

Kerala priest held for sexually assaulting children

A 40-year-old Christian priest was arrested Sunday for allegedly sexually assaulting inmates of a boys’ home here, police said. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2019 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham