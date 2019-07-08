Warangal: Lecturer nabbed for harassing students

Following a complaint by the parents of the students over WhatsApp, police commissioner V. Ravinder alerted the SHE Teams to pursue the case. Inspector B. Srinivas and his team investigated the allegations and found them to be true.

WARANGAL: A lecturer working with a private junior college was on Sunday arrested by the SHE Team police after several students accused him of sexual harassment.

ACP (Crimes) B. Babu Rao said the lecturer, Tomburapu Ranjith Kumar, a native of Incharla of Mulugu district, had been calling the girls on the phone and sending lewd messages to them. He was allegedly targeting students who were weak in academics.

Pretending to help these students, Ranjith Kumar would allegedly call them on the phone. After some days he wold send abusive messages and pictures through SMS or WhatsApp.

Following a complaint by the parents of the students over WhatsApp, police commissioner V. Ravinder alerted the SHE Teams to pursue the case. Inspector B. Srinivas and his team investigated the allegations and found them to be true. They arrested Ranjith Kumar and registered a case in Hanamkonda police station for investigation.

Mr Babu Rao appealed to the people not to be afraid to lodge complaints with the police regarding such incidents. The victims in the tri-city area can call on 73822 94058 or WhatsApp their issue to 94910 89257.