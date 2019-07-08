Madurai: Three workers killed as building under construction collapses

The labourers were working on the newly elevated second floor of the proposed residential building when the roof collapsed all of a sudden.

MADURAI: Three persons were killed and four injured when an under-construction building collapsed on Pasumpon Street in Checkanurani, here on Friday.

While 45-year-old A. Kasinathan’s body was found from under the rubble on Friday, two more bodies — of Kasinathan’s son 21-year-old K. Arunkumar and 37-year-old Balamurugan aka Balu — were found on Sunday morning.

Kasinathan hailed from the neighbouring Thengalpatti village. Four other workers rescued from under the debris have been identified as Rajesh, Karthik, Murugan and Muthupandi, all from the surrounding villages. They are currently undergoing treatment at the Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital.

The incident took place around 5.30 pm on Friday when seven workers were working at the under-construction building.

The labourers were working on the newly elevated second floor of the proposed residential building when the roof collapsed all of a sudden. The police have arrested 43-year-old building owner M. Madhavan in connection with the incident. The building was constructed about a year ago but the brick base was made of poor quality. The seven workers were at the site for completing the structure.