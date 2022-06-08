Yet another minor gangraped, 2 juveniles among five held

The accused identified as Rishik, Chaitanya and Shourya, along with two minors, had been raping the victim in separate lodges for the past five weeks. (Representational image)

HYDERABAD: In yet another rape case within a fortnight in the city, the Karkhana police arrested five persons including two juveniles for allegedly raping a minor girl.

The accused, a few weeks ago, allegedly trapped the victim in Karkhana area and since then they were repeatedly raping her, the Karkhana police said. After the victim's father had lodged a complaint with the Karkhana police on May 30, the police took up the investigation seriously.

The accused identified as Rishik, Chaitanya and Shourya, along with two minors, had been raping the victim in separate lodges for the past five weeks. All the five accused are said to be friends. Two lodge managers were also booked for not checking the age proof of the accused and the victim while renting rooms as per the rules, the police said.

According to the police, in May, one of the accused who is also a minor had developed relation with the victim and took her to a lodge and raped her.

“After the victim’s father lodged a complaint with the police on May 30, we arrested all the accused and recorded their statements and put rape charges and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and produced them before court,” B Ravinder, inspector of Karkhana police said.