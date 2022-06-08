Nation Crime 08 Jun 2022 MIM legislator' ...
Nation, Crime

MIM legislator's minor son held in gangrape case

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | NAVEEN KUMAR
Published Jun 8, 2022, 8:02 am IST
Updated Jun 8, 2022, 9:48 am IST
Anand said the party titled ‘Euphoria’ was announced on Instagram by a minor, who was at Bengaluru
Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand explains details of the rape case during a press conference in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)
 Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand explains details of the rape case during a press conference in Hyderabad. (S. Surender Reddy/DC)

HYDERABAD: The minor son of an MIM MLA was named as an accused, the sixth one so far, in the Jubilee Hills gangrape case of May 28 and arrested. Hyderabad police commissioner C.V. Anand on Tuesday confirmed that all the accused — an adult and five minors — were in police custody.

Officials said that Sadudin Malik, along with four minor boys, were booked for kidnap and rape as well as under the POCSO Act which deals with crimes against minors, and for circulating a video of the victim. The sixth accused was booked for using force to outrage a woman’s modesty and for causing hurt, apart from the POCSO Act.

 

Briefing media persons on what the investigations had unearthed, Anand said the party titled ‘Euphoria’ was announced on Instagram by a minor, who was at Bengaluru. The party invite picked up traction and everyone paid Rs 1,200 per head for the ticket. It was revealed that the victim in the case, a 17-year-old, had paid Rs 1,300 and went to the party at Amnesia pub with a female friend.”

“She reached the venue at 1.10 pm and danced till 1.50 pm. She was first approached by one of the minor accused and Sadudin Malik, who misbehaved with her and molested her. The victim and her friend stepped out at 5.10 pm. Sensing danger, her friend booked a cab and left the place,” Anand said. “Sadudin and gang, who gathered at the pub at 3 pm followed the minor girl outside, planning to take her away in their car to sexually assault her,” he added.

 

From the pub, located at Jubilee Hills Road No. 36, the victim left in a red Mercedes Benz with four minors. Malik, along with one minor, two more men and a driver, followed them in an Innova, to a pastry shop nearby. “The four minors took turns to kiss the girl inside the Benz and took videos of each other in the act. Once they reached the pastry shop at 5.51 pm, they spent some time at the place. Sadudin Malik and five minors, along with the victim, left from there in the Innova, leaving its driver and two other men behind at 6.15 pm,” Anand said.

 

“At 6:18 pm, one of the minors, who is named as accused six in the case, returned to the bakery as he got an important phone call,” Anand said. “The rest took the victim to an isolated area at Road No. 44 behind Peddamma temple and took turns to rape her, before dropping her back at the pub at 7: 31 pm,” said Anand. She was picked up by her father at 7.53 pm.

After receiving a complaint on May 31 and altering it to gangrape on June 1, officials gathered CCTV footage from the pub and outside it, the city roads and from the pastry shop. “All the accused involved in the case are in police custody and with strong evidence, they will be produced in the court for a trial,” concluded the official.

 

How it happened

May 28

12 noon: Euphoria party begins at Amnesia pub

1:10 pm: Victim enters pub

3 pm: Sadudin Malik and gang gather at pub

3:15 pm: Minors and Malik approach victim; Malik molests her

5:10 pm: Victim steps out with a friend; friend leaves the spot

5:43 pm: Victim and gang leave the pub in two cars

5:51 pm: The two cars reach a pastry shop.

6:15 pm: Seven, including Malik, five minors and victim, leave in an Innova.

6:18 pm: Accused No. 6, a juvenile, returns to the pastry shop, leaving Malik and gang with victim.

 

7:31 pm: Victim is dropped at the pub.

7:53 pm: She is picked up by her father.

...
Tags: minor son of mim mla, saduddin malik, euphoria party, amnesia pub, peddamma temple
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad


