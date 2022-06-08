Cop who assaulted drunken youth faces disciplinary action

The cop was sent off to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) after he assaulted a 25-year-old youth in Mettuguda in an inhuman manner. (DC)

Hyderabad: Disciplinary action has been initiated against a police constable from Chilkalguda police station and he was sent off to the City Armed Reserve (CAR) after he assaulted a 25-year-old youth in Mettuguda in an inhuman manner.

ACP (law and order) D.S. Chauhan said the video footage of a few constables trying to take in custody of a person, who was engaging in violent acts in a drunken state, has come to the notice of the top police brass. “The inappropriate behaviour of constable A. Srinath was noticed. He was immediately attached to CAR headquarters and disciplinary proceedings were initiated,” the ACP said.

The incident took place on Saturday night when the accused, Surya Arokyaraj, got drunk and picked up a fight with his neighbour. Following a call by the neighbour, a team of Chilkalguda constables reached the spot. They tried to take him to the police station. The accused abused the cops and attempted to attack them with a bamboo stick. Following this, the constables pinned him down and beat him up.

A video clip of the incident went viral on social media platforms. The police was seen kicking, hitting and assaulting Surya while trying to grab the bamboo stick from him. He sustained injuries on his leg during the assault.

“A case was booked against the youth for attacking the area locals with a bamboo stick and creating nuisance. He attacked the constables first with the stick,” local police said.