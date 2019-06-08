Cricket World Cup 2019

Nation, Crime

Body of Andhra techie who drowned in US lake reaches his hometown

ANI
Published Jun 8, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Updated Jun 8, 2019, 1:03 pm IST
Avinash, who loves boating and even has a license for it, had rented a boat and invited eight of his friends for a joyride in the lake. (Photo: ANI)
Visakhapatnam: Mortal remains of Avinash Kuna, techie who drowned in New Jersey's Lake Hopatcong two days back, reached his hometown Visakhapatnam in early hours of Saturday.

Teary-eyed relative's received the body at Visakhapatnam airport.

 

Avinash, who loves boating and even has a license for it, had rented a boat and invited eight of his friends for a joyride in the lake.

During the ride, the 32-year-old reportedly stepped off his boat in Lake Hopatcong to go for a swim and later drowned. A few minutes later, his friends realised that he was drowning and handed him a life vest, however, Kuna could not reach it and drowned.

Avinash had gone to USA five years ago for higher studies. His father, K Venkata Rao, works at the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant.

Tags: techie, drown, us, lake, andhra pradesh
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vishakhapatnam


