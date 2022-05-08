Sex traffickers using apps to lure people

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain. (Representational Image/ AFP)

Hyderabad: Sex traffickers are using dating apps and social media platforms to lure customers, according to officials from the anti-human trafficking unit (AHTU) of Rachakonda police, Most of them are through popular dating apps.

The victims are mostly unsuspecting young women from Bangladesh who are lured with job offers in metro cities and transported via West Bengal with fake documents, said officials. AHTU has dealt with 30 such cases of human trafficking this year so far.

Prostitution market in the cyber world has been creeping into social media applications, wherein profiles are being openly operated by pimps to conduct ‘business’.

It is also very difficult for law enforcement authorities to track down offenders because of the anonymous profiles they maintain.

They have become cautious after Hyderabad police intensified their crackdowns.

“The gangs started using professional methods to deal with clients. Once a client contacts them on the phone numbers available online, the agent will ensure that the customer is genuine. He will call the hotel reception to check if the person has actually checked in.

It is only after the confirmation that they will give details of the woman and payment” said an official from the commissioner’s task force team.

The other aspect which misses the eye in this issue is that the victims are vulnerable, said an official from the women cell of Telangana police.

“The girl is dropped off at the place and her safety is at risk. She can be mauled, assaulted or even get killed. The incident will be hushed up as they cannot report it without revealing the whole story” she said.