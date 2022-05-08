Nation Crime 08 May 2022 Andhra Pradesh Polic ...
Nation, Crime

Andhra Pradesh Police set new benchmark in criminal justice delivery

PTI
Published May 8, 2022, 1:58 pm IST
Updated May 8, 2022, 1:58 pm IST
Andhra Pradesh Police created history by securing a guilty verdict for two accused, in an attempt to rape case, in just 57 days
Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy (DC)
 Andhra Pradesh Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy (DC)

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Police created history and set a new benchmark in criminal justice delivery by securing a guilty verdict for two accused, in an attempt to rape case, in just 57 days, after having completed the prosecution process in 14 days.

"This was the first such attempt ever made in the country. And we were successful in securing a verdict in such quick time after a scientific investigation process. This case highlights the tremendous coordination between the police, prosecution lawyers and the judiciary," state Director General of Police K V Rajendranath Reddy told PTI.

 

The case related to an attempt to rape against a Lithuanian national, who was passing through a forest patch in SPS Nellore district on March 8, 2022.

Two persons lured her to a place in the forest and attempted to molest her but she managed to escape to safety and file a complaint with the police.

"Within three hours, the two accused were arrested and by March 16 we filed the charge sheet against them in court. We got the case listed for prosecution in quick time as the victim was supposed to return to her native country," the DGP said.

 

The trial in the case was completed in three days from March 29 and the Nellore sessions court completed examination of evidence in one more day.

The court heard the arguments of the two sides on April 6 and 7 and reserved the judgment, which was finally delivered on May 5.

The two accused, I Saikumar and Syed Mohammad Abid, were sentenced to a prison term of seven years each and ordered to pay a fine of Rs 15,000.

The victim sent a video message to the DGP congratulating and thanking the state police for the speedy conviction.

"This case exemplified how the criminal justice system could work effectively through proper coordination. This was a first not only in the state but also the country that such a case was tried and the accused convicted in just a matter of days," Rajendranath noted.

 

The DGP said the conviction and the pace at which it happened, should now keep the criminals worried that the system would catch up with them in no time.

"The average time taken to complete investigation in rape and (women) murder cases came down to 58 days in the last three years, as against 222 days during 2016-19. In cases of gang rape, it has come down to just 37 days from 250," he said.

In 50 per cent of these cases, the accused were being arrested in less than 48 hours.

Rajendranath said AP stood first in the country in filing charge sheets in 92.21 per cent of POCSO and rape cases in 2021.

 

"We have taken a series of steps with a focused holistic approach so that justice delivery is expedited by cutting the delays in arresting the accused and filing charge-sheets. This will have a deterring effect and also eliminate scope for witnesses turning hostile," Rajendranath added.

...
Tags: andhra pradesh police, criminal justice, k.v rajendranath reddy
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh


Latest From Nation

The plea also cited the claims by some historians and some Hindu groups about the monument being an old Shiv Temple. (AFP Photo)

Open closed doors in Taj Mahal to ascertain presence of Hindu idols: Plea in HC

We have removed the Khalistani flags from Vidhan Sabha gate. we are investing and going to register a case, SP Kangra Khushal Sharma said. (ANI)

Khalistan flags hung at entrance of Himachal Pradesh Assembly gate

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh releases softwares and publications of Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on its 63rd Raising Day, in New Delhi, May 7, 2022. Also seen are Defence MoS Ajay Bhatt, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Dr Ajay Kumar and Director General Border Roads Lt Gen Rajeev Chaudhry. (PTI)

Rajnath asks BRO to ensure faster infrastructure development in border areas

Fishermen park their boats on the shore after reports of formation of a low pressure area in the Andaman sea, at Penthakata in Puri district, Saturday, May 7, 2022. (PTI)

Cyclone Asani rages in Bay of Bengal, heavy winds, rains in AP, Odisha from Tuesday



ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saileswaram Jatara turns a messy affair this year

This year’s entry fee collection turned into a mess with sudden orders from Hyderabad that the entry fee be scrapped, two days into the festival. (DC Image)
 

What do we know about 'stealth omicron' so far?

In rare cases, early research indicates BA.2 can infect people even if they’ve already had an omicron infection. COVID-19 vaccines appear just as effective against both kinds of omicron, offering strong protection against severe illness and death. (DC file photo)
 

Over 140 goons barge into King Koti Palace

Over 140 men, some of them Sikhs armed with swords barged into Nizam -Ki-davdi at Bogulkunka in king koti. Later some of them were taken into custody by Narayanguda police. (Photo: P.Surendra/DC)
 

DC Exclusive: Rs 1,500 crore land scam in Hyderabad by GHMC, revenue dept

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation. (Image: Wikimedia Commons)
 

13 new districts inaugurated in Andhra Pradesh; Full list here

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy inaugurates 13 new districts in Andhra Pradesh (Twitter/@perni_nani)
 

Thousands of TN workers give finishing touches to new shrine

We have been working here for three to four months now. Some of Of the total 1,050 members, over 50 workers have been toiling hard at the sanctum sanctorum. (DC Image)us have been involved in the gold plating works while most have been assigned with designing and installing the Kalasams, said a Tamil Nadu-based worker. — DC Image
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Crime

Inter-faith marriage: Man killed by wife's family in Hyderabad

Relatives of the deceased. (Image via ANI)

Mob goes on rampage in Karnataka's Hubballi over social media post

A security personnel stands next to a damaged vehicle after incidents of stone throwing in some areas of Old Hubballi late on Saturday evening, in Hubballi district, Sunday, April 17, 2022. (PTI)

Clashes hours before Eid in Rajasthan's Jodhpur; CM calls for peace

Ruckus in Jodhpur's Jalori Gate area (ANI)

Farmers hope to get justice: Rakesh Tikait on cancellation of bail to Ashish Mishra

Rakesh Tikait (PTI)

Blast in Jammu, ahead of PM's visit; Ten militants killed

A security officer patrols near the site of an attack in Jammu. (AP Photo/Channi Anand)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2022 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham
-->